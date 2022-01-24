Just In: Vols OL Enters Transfer Portal

Skip to main content

Just In: Vols OL Chris Akporoghene Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee offensive lineman Chris Akporoghene has entered the transfer portal, sources confirmed to Volunteer Country. 

The redshirt sophomore's career never really got on track at Tennessee as he was primarily a reserve lineman and special teams contributor. He appeared in seven games in his three year career. 

He continued to work his way into the rotation in each off-season on Rocky Top, but he was never able to sustain the play. 

Akporoghene moved to the United State from Nigeria in 2016. He chose the Vols while coming out of IMG Academy as a former four-star prospect in the 2019 class.

He held 33 Division 1 offers coming out of high school but ultimately chose the Vols over Michigan in the end. Oregon, Michigan State, and Texas were all heavily involved as well. 

Akporoghene joins a growing list of transfers since the season's ending, including RB Dee Beckwith, OL K'Rojhn Calbert, WR Andison Coby, and LS Will Albright.

