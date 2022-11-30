Just In: WR Calloway Enters Transfer Portal

Third-year receiver Jimmy Calloway has looked poised to have a big role in Tennessee's offense the last two seasons, but early issues each year essentially cost him playing time. Calloway has now announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

Calloway was ejected from Tennessee's game against Akron for throwing punches at a Zips defender, and he has not seen any playing time since to speak of.

Despite showing promising flashes, Calloway was never able to get on track as a Vol. He caught 9 passes for 124 yards and one touchdown over the course of his career.

Coming out of high school, Calloway chose the Vols over Florida. He has potential to continue playing wide receiver or convert to defensive back, if a team desired.

Because Calloway has entered the transfer portal during the initial 45-day window, he will have immediate eligibility to whatever school he ultimately chooses next.

