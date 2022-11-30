Just In: Vols WR Jimmy Holiday Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee wide receiver and return man Jimmy Holiday has announced he is entering the transfer portal, via a post on his Instagram. Below is what Holiday stated on his post.

Holiday signed with Tennessee as a member of the 2020 class, choosing the Vols over Kansas and TCU. At the time, Holiday was considered a dual-threat quarterback, but he quickly converted to a receiver in Knoxville. He has also returned kicks this season.

As a reserve receiver, Holiday caught six passes for 106 yards and a touchdown in 2022. He returned 14 kicks for 281 yards as well.

Holiday will have two years of eligibility remaining at the school he ends up at in the transfer portal, as well as a redshirt if needed.

Holiday becomes the first Tennessee player to enter the transfer portal this off-season.

