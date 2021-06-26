Kaidon Salter Issues Statement About Departure From Tennessee

Former Tennessee quarterback commit heads into the transfer portal and announces he is open to the recruiting process via Twitter.

Salter's official tweet is below:

Salter was dismissed from the Tennessee Football program on Thursday following his second run-in with the UTPD in the last few months. After the first offense with the Stokely Hall incident, Salter was on thin ice, and the upcoming freshman's confession of having four grams of marijuana to UTPD, according to WBIR's report, was the last straw for Tennessee.

Salter will look to find a new home to officially begin his collegiate career in the fall and rebound from a regrettable stint with Tennessee. Other than Salter's off the field issues, he checks all boxes when it comes to playmaking capability, as his big arm and quick feet is what earned him a four-star rating coming out of high school.

