Keys to Victory: Tennessee-South Carolina

No.5 Tennessee will take the field inside of a hostile Williams-Brice Stadium later tonight. The Vols will look to improve upon their playoff chances with a victory recruiting tonight. Ahead of the contest, the Volunteer Country staff share their keys to the game.

Win the Line of Scrimmage

This goes without saying in any contest, but tonight, South Carolina will try to test Tennessee upfront with their defensive front. The unit may be the Gamecocks most talented overall. If Tennessee controls the line of scrimmage when they are on offense, this game could get ugly. The Vols will be able to create explosive plays down the field, if they keep Hendon Hooker upright and rush the ball with the similar success they have had this season. Defensively, the Vols have a chance to improve upon their impressive run defense this week, as the Gamecocks will be without their top two rushers. Tennessee can press the gas here and keep South Carolina behind the sticks.

Drown Out the Noise

This will be South Carolina's Super Bowl, ultimately. Spoiling the Vols playoff chances would be the highlight of their season at this point. This game will take place in front of a loud, hostile crowd. Tennessee did not handle the environment at Georgia, and it cost them. Tonight will not live up to that environment, but it will still be loud, especially early. The Vols have to drown this out and avoid setbacks early in the game, to get off to a fast start and play at their tempo.

Contain Spencer Rattler

Rattler hasn't lit up the stat sheet this year. It has actually been a disappointing season for him in Columbia, but he still possesses plenty of natural talent. When we talk contain, we don't mean limiting him in his attempts, etc., we mean keeping him in the pocket and making him beat you from there. He can create explosive plays with his big arms if he breaks contain and extends the play. He is not going to beat you with his legs in downfield runs, but he can hurt you with his arms, if he you let him use his legs to extend plays.

Don't Get "Beamer-Balled"

You know it is coming. Shane Beamer will pull something on special teams. Will it be an onside kick to start a half, or a fake punt or field goal at some point in the contest? It will be something. Dating back to when his father was at Virginia Tech, the Beamer's have prided themselves in special teams trickery. The good thing for Tennessee, they have Mike Ekeler, who is the best special teams coordinator in America. So Tennessee will be prepared, but Beamer knows this. So, he will look to get even more creative with his approach. If you're Tennessee, you don't want to allow South Carolina to hang around because of a special teams mishap.