Kick Time, TV Station Announced For Vols 2022 Regular Season Finale Against Vanderbilt

No.5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1) will travel to South Carolina this weekend with intentions of keeping its playoff chances intact. Following that game, the Vols will have to travel Vanderbilt to end the regular season against the Commodores.

The kickoff time and TV station for the game has just been announced. You can see it below with the full slate of SEC game times for the week.

The night game will mark back-to-back week the Vols get the primetime slate, and it should only allow for more exposure as they continue their push toward the playoffs.

Vanderbilt is coming off a win over Kentucky on Saturday which snapped a 26-game losing streak in SEC play. The Commodores have seen an increase in production in year two under Clark Lea.

Tennessee own the all-time series lead 78-33-5. Vanderbilt won five of seven games against the Vols from 2012-18.

