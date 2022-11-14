Skip to main content

Kick Time, TV Station Announced For Vols 2022 Regular Season Finale Against Vanderbilt

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

No.5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1) will travel to South Carolina this weekend with intentions of keeping its playoff chances intact. Following that game, the Vols will have to travel Vanderbilt to end the regular season against the Commodores. 

The kickoff time and TV station for the game has just been announced. You can see it below with the full slate of SEC game times for the week. 

8559310D-BF97-4CA4-8086-041A9F0326FB

The night game will mark back-to-back week the Vols get the primetime slate, and it should only allow for more exposure as they continue their push toward the playoffs.

 Vanderbilt is coming off a win over Kentucky on Saturday which snapped a 26-game losing streak in SEC play. The Commodores have seen an increase in production in year two under Clark Lea. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tennessee own the all-time series lead 78-33-5. Vanderbilt won five of seven games against the Vols from 2012-18. 

Get Your Tennessee Volunteer Tickets from SI Tickets Here

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Eric, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

USATSI_19417406_168390308_lowres
Football

Biggest Winners From Tennessee's Dominant Performance Against Missouri

By Matt Ray
8EC93EA4-CF9C-4373-A5BE-B562EBCA2442
Recruiting

Touted RB Khalifa Keith 'Loved' Latest Visit to Rocky Top for Vols Win Over Missouri

By Matt Ray
B6B16417-C84C-422E-B847-1AA31418CC7F
Football

Everything Josh Heupel Said After Tennessee Dismantled Missouri on Senior Day

By Matt Ray
2E9E306C-FECF-4208-A5AB-52D0A6267010
Football

Watch: Josh Heupel Reacts to Beating Missouri, Talks Senior Day

By Jack Foster
AD85E2F7-BA55-4F6B-86E7-03719F50D633
Football

Takeaways: Vols Smack Missouri in Final Home Game of Season

By Jack Foster
USATSI_19023190_168390308_lowres
Football

Starting Vols WR Out Against Missouri

By Jack Foster
USATSI_19108817
Football

Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 5 Tennessee vs. Missouri

By Jack Foster
0D29C9FA-EA68-417E-A356-8663F7B709C5
Football

Who's In, Who's Out for No.5 Tennessee vs Missouri

By Matt Ray