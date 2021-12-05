LB Phillip Mason Announces Pledge to Tennessee

Phillip Mason of Ridgeland High School (GA.) will take his talents to Rocky Top. The 6'1", 215lbs linebacker announced his decision to take an opportunity to further his academic and athletic at Tennessee moments ago.

Mason is an athlete who can play many positions but focused on the linebacker and running back positions during high school. While at Ridgeland, Mason spent the majority of his time at linebacker.

The talented prospect was a student-athlete at East Hamilton High School (Tenn.) leading up to his senior year and transferred to Ridgeland for his senior year.

The Vols showed an early interest in Mason earlier in the year, but communication slowed down a bit as further evaluations were concluding, but communication never fully stopped. Vanderbilt, Florida, and several others expressed early interest in Mason over the summer as well.

The opportunity to further his career at Tennessee comes through talks over the last week with Coach Brian Jean-Mary. Prior to the decision, Mason caught up with Volunteer Country on SI to chat about the decision.

"The coaches there really showed love since day 1," Mason said. "I have felt wanted by the school and felt I can play immediately there."

Leading up to this decision, the talks between Mason and Tennessee grew with content.

"We had talked a little on and off, and then we talked last week about doing a phone call, and when we made the call, I told him I was ready to make Tennessee home."

There was an excitement factor when Mason made his intentions known at the end of that conversation.

"Coach BJ sounded excited, especially when he found out that I'm graduating early, so I feel that he's most definitely ready for me to be there because we have a great bond," Mason said.

It is always a tremendous weight lifted off these young men when decisions are made, and minds are made up.

"Best feeling I've ever had," Mason said. " It feels good to prove so many people wrong, and I can't wait to come to Rocky Top and be with the best fans in the nation."

Mason had a pretty productive senior year; although the team didn't accomplish what they desired and what they worked hard for, the peach state linebacker was able to find a way to make plays, trying to help his team. Mason ended his senior year with 94 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, ten sacks, as well as forcing five fumbles. Safe to say, Mason knows how to find the ball and the ball carrier.

As December has started, it is only a short time before Mason will be graduating and aiming to get to Knoxville as soon as possible.

As Tennessee continues to feel out their recruiting class needs for 2022, Mason and the staff will continue discussions to determine the nature of his offer to determine if it will be as a preferred walk-on or scholarship opportunity.

Photo Edit Credit: Nooga Edits