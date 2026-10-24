Live Updates: Tennessee Football: vs. South Carolina

Current Score: South Carolina Leads 14-0

***For those looking to get updates along the way, please refresh the article for quick and fast information.***

First Quarter

15:00: The Gamecocks begin the game on offense. They now have a first down. They just got another one, and they are marching down the field. 3rd and 7 for the Gamecocks here. Sellers rushes for a first down. They are now at the Vols' 26. Some big plays by the Gamecocks here. 2nd and 2 at the 19. The Gamecocks pick up another first down, and they are punching this Tennessee defense in the mouth. 1st and 10. False start on the offense. It's now 1st and 15 at the 18. A screen pass to Mazeo Bennett scores, and the Gamecocks lead. He is a former Tennessee commit.

10:00: George MacIntyre's first pass is overthrown. 2nd and 10 here at their own 25. False start on the play. Tennessee will back up five. MacIntyre delivers a screen pass to Bishop for a gain of 10. 3rd and 5 here at the 30. Tennessee must punt after a high throw to Braylon Staley falls incomplete.

9:01: South Carolina will begin their second offensive drive near the 42. A huge play flips the field. Sellers rushes for a 31-yard touchdown, and the Gamecocks take a big lead.

Pre Game Articles Worth Reading

Pre Game Information

The Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks are set for a huge SEC battle, as this is a game that features the No. 11 Vols, and a tough 3-3 Gamecocks, who are much better than their record.

The Tennessee Volunteers are riding the high of defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide, which is the best win that they have secure this season. This is a win that they outright earned, and a win that they have been chasing since they were defeated by the Tide a season ago. This game is something that you'd think would give them confidence, but if there is one thing that fans should know it's that the Tennessee program has to forget about that game, and turn their entire focus to the Gamecocks, who may not appear on the level of the Crimson Tide, but this is a game that the Vols are underdogs in for a reason.

Playing against the Gamecocks in Williams-Brice Stadium isn't something teams exactly like to do, especially the Tennessee Volunteers who were defeated by the Gamecocks the last time they played in this stadium, as they were defeated by the Gamecocks in 2022, which ultimately ended their season.

As for the Gamecocks, they are entering this game off of a bye week, which means that they were already one step ahead of the Vols. Josh Heupel and his staff made it a point to recognize that they were focusing on getting that time back in practice this week, and it appears that they have all of their focus on the now, rather than the past, or the promising future that could feature Josh Heupel's second college football playoff appearance in his time as the head football coach of the Tennessee Volunteers.

Buckle up fans, this is going to be a war.

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