Long-Time Vols Commit Roc Taylor Updates Recruitment, Talks Senior Season, and More
Brandon Martin
Roc Taylor has been committed to Tennessee since April 10th, and he remains firmly in the class. He continues to make progress as a receiver, and he is impressive down the field. He helped Oxford to a region championship on Friday night, and he updates his recruitment in the video above. Below is his SIAA Evaluation:
Prospect: Roc Taylor
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 210 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Oxford (Ala.)
Committed to: Tennessee
Projected Position: Tight End/Half Back
Frame: “First-off-the-bus” type. Physically imposing, with broad shoulders, long, chiseled arms and thick, defined lower half. Room for ample additional mass.
Athleticism: Excellent overall body control. Strong. Adequate long speed at best, but better burst. Notably fluid getting in and out of cuts, especially given size. Outstanding leaper; contorts body in midair with ease. Natural hands. Exceptional balance through contact.
Instincts: “My ball” attitude as receiver. Tracks throws well downfield, routinely high-pointing jump ball. Dangerous ball-carrier, capable of juking defenders and running through arm tackles. Relishes physicality.
Polish: High level route-runner and pass-catcher right now. Varies release at LOS. Little experience blocking but flashes effectiveness. Must add weight, strength before sliding inside to tight end.
Bottom Line: Taylor could make an impact in the red zone for Tennessee right now, terrorizing overmatched defensive backs on jump balls. But a big natural frame and lacking speed means his highest ceiling comes at tight end/H-back, where he’ll prove a matchup nightmare for linebackers and defensive backs alike several years down the line.