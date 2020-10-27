SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseball
Search

Long-Time Vols Commit Roc Taylor Updates Recruitment, Talks Senior Season, and More

Brandon Martin

Roc Taylor has been committed to Tennessee since April 10th, and he remains firmly in the class. He continues to make progress as a receiver, and he is impressive down the field. He helped Oxford to a region championship on Friday night, and he updates his recruitment in the video above. Below is his SIAA Evaluation:

Prospect: Roc Taylor 


Status: SI All-American candidate 


Vitals: 6-foot-4, 210 pounds 


Position: Wide Receiver


School: Oxford (Ala.) 


Committed to: Tennessee 


Projected Position: Tight End/Half Back

Frame: “First-off-the-bus” type. Physically imposing, with broad shoulders, long, chiseled arms and thick, defined lower half. Room for ample additional mass.

Athleticism: Excellent overall body control. Strong. Adequate long speed at best, but better burst. Notably fluid getting in and out of cuts, especially given size. Outstanding leaper; contorts body in midair with ease. Natural hands. Exceptional balance through contact.

Instincts: “My ball” attitude as receiver. Tracks throws well downfield, routinely high-pointing jump ball. Dangerous ball-carrier, capable of juking defenders and running through arm tackles. Relishes physicality.

Polish: High level route-runner and pass-catcher right now. Varies release at LOS. Little experience blocking but flashes effectiveness. Must add weight, strength before sliding inside to tight end.

Bottom Line: Taylor could make an impact in the red zone for Tennessee right now, terrorizing overmatched defensive backs on jump balls. But a big natural frame and lacking speed means his highest ceiling comes at tight end/H-back, where he’ll prove a matchup nightmare for linebackers and defensive backs alike several years down the line.

THANKS FOR READING VOLUNTEER COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lady Vol Keyen Green Listed As Top-15 Newcomer for 2020 Season

Lady Vol Keyen Green Listed As Top-15 Newcomer for 2020 Season

Matthew Ray

A Look at Tennessee's Remaining OL Options in the 2021 Class

A Look at Tennessee's Remaining OL Options in the 2021 Class

Matthew Ray

A Look at Tennessee's Top Remaining 2021 Defensive Line Targets

A Look at Tennessee's Top Remaining 2021 Defensive Line Targets

Matthew Ray

Long-Time Vols Commit Edwin White Opts Out of High School Season, Turns Preparation Towards Tennessee

Long-Time Vols Commit Edwin White Opts Out of High School Season, Turns Preparation Towards Tennessee

Matthew Ray

by

j14

Biggest Takeaways From Tennessee's 48-17 Loss to Alabama

Biggest Takeaways From Tennessee's 48-17 Loss to Alabama

Matthew Ray

Bye Week, Upcoming Decisions Will Prove to be Pivotal for Jeremy Pruitt, Vols

Jeremy Pruitt comes into Tennessee's bye week with huge questions. If Pruitt and his staff fail to answer them correctly, with their track record, they could lose the team as well as their jobs.

Brandon Martin

Game Balls: Alabama

The players that got the game balls for Tennessee against Alabama are some of the players the Vols could build around in the bye week and moving forward.

Brandon Martin

Watch Jeremy Pruitt's Press Conference Following Loss To Alabama

Watch Jeremy Pruitt's Press Conference Following Loss To Alabama

Matthew Ray

by

RickVol

Watch: Vols Freshman Jalin Hyatt Scores First Career TD Against Alabama

Watch: Vols Freshman Jalin Hyatt Scores First Career TD Against Alabama

Volunteer Country Staff

Vols Will Have Several Key Players Back From Injury for Alabama Game

Vols Will Have Several Key Players Back From Injury for Alabama Game

Matthew Ray