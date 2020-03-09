VolunteerCountry
A look ahead to Tennessee football's spring practice

Cory Sanning

Fortunes are finally starting to brighten up for Tennessee football.

After a horrendous start to last year's regular season, the Vols rallied down the stretch, winning seven of their final eight games - including six in a row - capping the season off with a 23-22 win over Indiana in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

This upcoming year's version of UT, however, will look quite different than the ones of recent memory.

Gone are the sure hands of Jauan Jennings and Marquez Callaway. Gone is the stout linebacker play and defensive leadership of Daniel Bituli, and Tennessee no longer has Nigel Warrior anchoring its secondary.

In step the young guns - some of which are transitioning to veteran status. Guys like Henry To'o To'o, Bryce Thompson, Josh Palmer and Trey Smith, to name a few.

Just how different will the 2020 Vols look, though?

With Jeremy Pruitt leading the way, the same set of principles are still in place, and the foundation he and his staff set last year is only getting stronger.

The momentum they built down the stretch certainly doesn't hurt, either.

As Tennessee prepares for a journey that will include matchups against Oklahoma, Georgia, Alabama and Florida, it won't be doing itself any favors by letting up now.

In fact, that would do quite the opposite. 

Football is a game of momentum, a game that centers around togetherness and cohesion as a unit. The Vols were able to develop both of those as the season wore on last year, and even with major contributors departing, a large chunk of their core remains the same.

The one question that remains, however, is the one that involves the quarterback position. 

Jarrett Guarantano is entering his final collegiate season, choosing to remain at Tennessee following a season in which he experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

His struggles against teams such as Florida and Alabama cost the Vols dearly, but his contributions in games against Mississippi State, Missouri and South Carolina propelled UT to enormous wins.

Freshman Brian Maurer had his share of decent moments, particularly early on against Georgia, but struggled to remain healthy and also made questionable decisions in the red zone numerous times.

With five-star commit Harrison Bailey on his way in, it will make for an interesting competition at that position over the next six months.

Will Guarantano take that leap forward that we all thought was coming last year? Will Maurer eliminate his mistakes and remain healthy? Or will Bailey come in and make an immediate impact as a true freshman?

Only time will allow us a chance to find out. 

