    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    LOOK: Al Wilson honored at halftime of UT-USC in CFB HOF ceremony

    Author:

    KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Aside from Tennessee debuting black Nike uniforms on Saturday, the game is also special because it marks the College Football Hall of Fame celebration for former linebacker Al Wilson. 

    Wilson was inducted into the Hall in January, and he is featured on the back ot the JumboTron at Neyland Stadium.

    He was stellar for Tennessee, helping the Vols to two SEC titles and the 1998 national title while maintains a reputation as a force on UT’s defense.

    Watch below as he soaks in the ceremony and applause from Neyland Stadium:

    Also, check out this awesome tribute from the Pride of the Southland following the ceremony:

    At the half, Tennessee leads South Carolina 38-7. Stay with us for game updates through the rest of the day.

    5968B647-AE55-4725-9510-825424CD066F
    Football

    LOOK: Al Wilson honored at halftime of UT-USC in CFB HOF ceremony

    23 seconds ago
    B4E06148-7846-47A9-BED0-67C6BA5E650A
    Football

    Halftime Thoughts: Tennessee-South Carolina

    15 minutes ago
    Jabari Small
    Football

    Tennessee's Final Injury Report Ahead of South Carolina Game

    1 hour ago
    IMG_2918
    Football

    Bold Predictions: Tennessee-South Carolina

    2 hours ago
    166ECCBE-50F4-4280-AA4C-70CACFFCC6D9
    Football

    Staff Predictions: Tennessee-South Carolina

    2 hours ago
    Theo Jackson
    Football

    Pair of Vols Out for Undisclosed Reasons Against South Carolina

    2 hours ago
    008DBB1F-E16B-4A17-8FEB-3E39CE6663F4
    Football

    Elite DL Walter Nolen Talks Recruitment, Visits, and More

    3 hours ago
    9E44CE8E-9A1C-43C7-8CDE-7E19A1571753
    Football

    Vols to Host Liberty Commit Christian Harrison This Weekend

    Oct 8, 2021