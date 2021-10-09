LOOK: Al Wilson honored at halftime of UT-USC in CFB HOF ceremony

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Aside from Tennessee debuting black Nike uniforms on Saturday, the game is also special because it marks the College Football Hall of Fame celebration for former linebacker Al Wilson.

Wilson was inducted into the Hall in January, and he is featured on the back ot the JumboTron at Neyland Stadium.

He was stellar for Tennessee, helping the Vols to two SEC titles and the 1998 national title while maintains a reputation as a force on UT’s defense.

Watch below as he soaks in the ceremony and applause from Neyland Stadium:

Also, check out this awesome tribute from the Pride of the Southland following the ceremony:

At the half, Tennessee leads South Carolina 38-7. Stay with us for game updates through the rest of the day.