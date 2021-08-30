Look: Tennessee Releases First Depth Chart of 2021 Season

Just moments after releasing that Joe Milton would be the starter for Bowling Green, Josh Heupel’s first depth chart of the 2021 season has been released.

Key notes: Theo Jackson will get his first game action as punt returner after earning that spot this fall. Jackson also beat out Doneiko Slaughter to get the start at star.

Tiyon Evans and Jabari Small are listed as co-starters, same as Byron Young and Tyler Baron. The Vols are going to get creative at each position.

Princeton Fant and Jacob Warren will share time at tight end.

Cade Mays will slot in at RT with Darnell Wright moving to the left side as expected.

Jeremy Banks will anchor the middle of the defense with Juwan Mitchell.