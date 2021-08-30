August 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Look: Tennessee Releases First Depth Chart of 2021 Season

Author:
Publish date:

Just moments after releasing that Joe Milton would be the starter for Bowling Green, Josh Heupel’s first depth chart of the 2021 season has been released. 

D989B7BF-6B03-48C8-A80A-FBCBE557E616

Key notes: Theo Jackson will get his first game action as punt returner after earning that spot this fall. Jackson also beat out Doneiko Slaughter to get the start at star.

Tiyon Evans and Jabari Small are listed as co-starters, same as Byron Young and Tyler Baron. The Vols are going to get creative at each position. 

Princeton Fant and Jacob Warren will share time at tight end.

Cade Mays will slot in at RT with Darnell Wright moving to the left side as expected. 

Jeremy Banks will anchor the middle of the defense with Juwan Mitchell.

KNOXVILLE, TN - August 12, 2021 - Quarterback Joe Milton III #7 of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2021 Fall Camp practice in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics
Football

Look: Tennessee Releases First Depth Chart of 2021 Season

EF3E3F38-ED1C-43C7-A640-699C1913236A
Football

Josh Heupel Names Starting QB Ahead of Bowling Green

Tee Hodge
Football

Just In: Vols RB Enters Transfer Portal

IMG_2018
Recruiting

Watch: Top Vols Target Walter Nolen Delivers Massive Hit

10499822
Men's Basketball

Long Island Product PG Zakai Zeigler Commits to Tennessee

Lebbeus Overton
Recruiting

Nation's Top 2023 Recruit Includes Vols in List of Favorites

D80EA39F-35B8-446D-BE5D-0D06A3CBABA6
Football

VR2 on SI Podcast: OL, DL Camp Evaluations & QB Competition Update as Season Draws Near

USATSI_13289730_168390308_lowres
Football

Just In: Tennessee Announces New Fan Experience Upgrades for 2021