Skip to main content

Look: Tennessee Reveals Uniform Choice for Road Matchup Against LSU

Tennessee Football has revealed the uniform combination choice for their upcoming road matchup against LSU. 

The Vols will don the Smokey Greys in Death Valley this weekend. 

This will mark the first game Tennessee will rock the Smokey Greys in the Josh Heupel era. 

Below is Tennessee's record in each uniform combination since Josh Heupel took over the reins at UT.

Classics: (Orange Tops, White Pants): 4-0

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Road Whites (Storm Troopers): 2-1

Dark Mode: (Alternate dark uniforms): 1-1

White Tops, Orange Pants: 1-1

Orange Wave: (All Orange): 3-2

Smokey Greys: 0-0

8506BD57-8810-4C8C-9402-170815833855
Football

Watch: Josh Heupel Provides Injury Updates, Previews LSU

By Jack Foster
cordarrelle-patterson-kim-klement-usa-today-sports
Football

Former Tennessee Standout Cordarrelle Patterson Placed on Injured Reserve

By Matt Ray
USATSI_18966254_168390308_lowres
Football

Just In: Vols Lose Starting Corner for the Season

By Matt Ray
USATSI_17014501_168390308_lowres
Football

Just In: Kick Time, TV Station Set for Tennessee-Alabama

By Matt Ray
USATSI_19069692_168390308_lowres
Football

Vols Open as Road Favorite Ahead of Top-25 Matchup Against LSU

By Matt Ray
7FD15CFD-62A1-41E1-9E10-068EE6D06955
Football

Vols WR Target Mazeo Bennett Jr. Trims List, Sets Decision Date

By Matt Ray
8AFAFBE1-8340-460F-AF00-902B0B3C842C
Recruiting

Vols OL Target Vysen Lang Sets Commitment Date

By Matt Ray
Tillman
Football

Report: Cedric Tillman Recovering From 'Tightrope' Ankle Surgery

By Jack Foster