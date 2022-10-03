Look: Tennessee Reveals Uniform Choice for Road Matchup Against LSU

Tennessee Football has revealed the uniform combination choice for their upcoming road matchup against LSU.

The Vols will don the Smokey Greys in Death Valley this weekend.

This will mark the first game Tennessee will rock the Smokey Greys in the Josh Heupel era.

Below is Tennessee's record in each uniform combination since Josh Heupel took over the reins at UT.

Classics: (Orange Tops, White Pants): 4-0

Road Whites (Storm Troopers): 2-1

Dark Mode: (Alternate dark uniforms): 1-1

White Tops, Orange Pants: 1-1

Orange Wave: (All Orange): 3-2

Smokey Greys: 0-0