Look: Tennessee Unveils Uniform Choice for Akron Game

Tennessee Football has released their uniform combination for the upcoming Akron game on Saturday.

The Tennessee Football Twitter team recently took to Twitter to unveil the Week 3 threads.

The Vols will sport the orange on orange uniforms with white helmets for their upcoming contest against the Zips in hopes to go 3-0 for the first time since 2016.

Below is Tennessee's record in each uniform combination since Josh Heupel took over the reins at UT.

Classics: (Orange Tops, White Pants): 4-0

Road Whites (Storm Troopers): 2-1

Dark Mode: (Alternate dark uniforms): 1-1

White Tops, Orange Pants: 1-1

Orange Wave: (All Orange): 1-2

No. 15 Tennessee and Akron will begin play Saturday at 7 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium.

Photo credit: UT Athletics Football Communications