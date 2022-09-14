Skip to main content

Look: Tennessee Unveils Uniform Choice for Akron Game

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Tennessee Football has released their uniform combination for the upcoming Akron game on Saturday. 

The Tennessee Football Twitter team recently took to Twitter to unveil the Week 3 threads. 

The Vols will sport the orange on orange uniforms with white helmets for their upcoming contest against the Zips in hopes to go 3-0 for the first time since 2016. 

Below is Tennessee's record in each uniform combination since Josh Heupel took over the reins at UT. 

Classics: (Orange Tops, White Pants): 4-0

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Road Whites (Storm Troopers): 2-1

Dark Mode: (Alternate dark uniforms): 1-1

White Tops, Orange Pants: 1-1

Orange Wave: (All Orange): 1-2

No. 15 Tennessee and Akron will begin play Saturday at 7 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium. 

Photo credit: UT Athletics Football Communications

USATSI_17451363_168390308_lowres
Football

Breaking: Tennessee-Florida Sold Out

By Jack Foster
Tony Vitello
Baseball

Tennessee Baseball's SEC Conference Schedule Announced

By Matt Ray
0108DA34-D9D5-4D01-BC4B-155FEE329399
Football

Everything Josh Heupel Said on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference Ahead of Akron

By Matt Ray
USATSI_19023681_168390308_lowres
Football

Vols OC Alex Golesh Discusses Tennessee's Offense Coming Off of Overtime Victory Against Pitt

By Matt Ray
KNOXVILLE, TN - August 12, 2021 - Defensive Coordinator Coach Tim Banks of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2021 Fall Camp practice in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics
Football

Vols DC Tim Banks Discusses Tennessee's Defense Coming Off of Overtime Victory Against Pitt

By Matt Ray
USATSI_19023088_168390308_lowres
Football

Watch: Vols WR Jalin Hyatt Talks Pitt Performance, More

By Matt Ray
053A5DB4-E96F-473C-9EA2-B258CDA3A030
Recruiting

Commits, Targets React to Tennessee's Overtime Victory Against Pitt

By Matt Ray
5E19AE17-2EDB-45C1-8B32-0218190CE6AE
Football

Byron Young Earns SEC Honor After Productive Day Against Pittsburgh

By Jack Foster