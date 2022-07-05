Look: 'VOLS' Letters Reinstalled Above Neyland Stadium

It's no secret that Neyland Stadium has been under renovations since the winter. Like the facilities, Tennessee Football is determined to improve the place they play, especially for fans in attendance.

The historic Neyland Stadium is known for holding over 100k fans, and even with the renovations, that aspect of the stadium is not going to change.

There are the fair share of changes to Neyland Stadium, though, which has stood tall since 1921, going by the name Neyland Stadium since 1962.

So what changes? Stadium Wi-Fi, more suites, restrooms, a north-side videoboard, updated skyboxes, more entries, and much more.

There is another aspect not mentioned above that will catch the eye of thousands of Vol fans entering Neyland Stadium on game-day, and that is the return of the 'V-O-L-S' letters on the top of the stadium. Per Tennessee's revised renovations plan, there will be two sets of letters, one of which was put up on Tuesday in the south endzone.

WBIR Channel 10 captured the moment via livestream, and a picture of the letters being put up on the stadium can be seen below.

Photo courtesy Brian Rice Twitter

The letters make their return to Neyland Stadium after being absent for over a decade. First installed in 1966, the 8-foot tall letters were removed and sold in 2009, but with athletic director Danny White at the helm, the historic letters are making a return.

Here's Tennessee Football's graphic for how the two sets of letters will look atop the stadium in the upcoming season.

Photo credit: Tennessee Football Athletics Communications