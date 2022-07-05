Skip to main content

Look: 'VOLS' Letters Reinstalled Above Neyland Stadium

It's no secret that Neyland Stadium has been under renovations since the winter. Like the facilities, Tennessee Football is determined to improve the place they play, especially for fans in attendance. 

The historic Neyland Stadium is known for holding over 100k fans, and even with the renovations, that aspect of the stadium is not going to change.

There are the fair share of changes to Neyland Stadium, though, which has stood tall since 1921, going by the name Neyland Stadium since 1962. 

So what changes? Stadium Wi-Fi, more suites, restrooms, a north-side videoboard, updated skyboxes, more entries, and much more. 

There is another aspect not mentioned above that will catch the eye of thousands of Vol fans entering Neyland Stadium on game-day, and that is the return of the 'V-O-L-S' letters on the top of the stadium. Per Tennessee's revised renovations plan, there will be two sets of letters, one of which was put up on Tuesday in the south endzone. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

WBIR Channel 10 captured the moment via livestream, and a picture of the letters being put up on the stadium can be seen below. 

Photo courtesy Brian Rice Twitter

The letters make their return to Neyland Stadium after being absent for over a decade. First installed in 1966, the 8-foot tall letters were removed and sold in 2009, but with athletic director Danny White at the helm, the historic letters are making a return. 

Here's Tennessee Football's graphic for how the two sets of letters will look atop the stadium in the upcoming season. 

vols image letters

Photo credit: Tennessee Football Athletics Communications

podimage
Podcasts

Volunteer Country Podcast: Breaking Down Commitment of Standout 2024 ATH Echols

By Jack Foster and Matt Ray18 hours ago
36710126-C6F2-4455-BF52-A3AA999838DF
Recruiting

3 & Out: Breaking Down the Commitment of Elite 2024 ATH Jonathan Echols

By Matt Ray and Jack Foster19 hours ago
5B494DCE-1043-438B-BD0F-7E440C536C1D
Recruiting

Impact Report: Vols Land Elite Playmaker in 2024 ATH Echols

By Matt Ray19 hours ago
18635AC6-8093-4C6C-96E9-C1BC6A4AF850
Recruiting

Breaking: Elite 2024 ATH Echols Details Decision to Choose Tennessee

By Matt Ray19 hours ago
podimage
Football

Volunteer Country Podcast: Breaking Down the Commitment of CB Cristian Conyer in '3 & Out'

By Jack Foster and Matt RayJul 3, 2022
5C8A50C3-F6AC-4329-B8AE-71E7FCEDC89E
Recruiting

3 & Out: Breaking Down the Commitment of CB Cristian Conyer

By Matt Ray and Jack FosterJul 3, 2022
D2E8E57A-8E33-44E7-9D07-2828748515A1
Recruiting

Impact Report: Vols Land Top CB Target in Conyer

By Matt RayJul 3, 2022
D6D2E112-74C7-49C5-9CDE-D48F85711596
Recruiting

Breaking: Cristian Conyer Commits to Tennessee, Talks Decision to Choose Vols Over Home State Kentucky

By Matt RayJul 3, 2022