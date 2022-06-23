New Capacity for Neyland Stadium Revealed

Skip to main content

Multiple reports have confirmed that Neyland Stadium's new renovations have led to a slight decrease in seating capacity. The news was first reported by Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Tennessee's historic football stadium, which has been atop the list of largest stadiums in the country at times over the years, will now hold 101,915 people. The stadium previously held 102,455. 

As renovations continue on, the slight decrease in seating capacity is expected to lead to an all-around better game day environment for fans. The projected is expected to reach upwards of $340 million by the time it is completed is part of the SEC arms race for superiority across the board. 

"Gameday at Neyland Stadium is a lifestyle—a lifestyle that for the last 100 years has created memories, joy and excitement amongst all those whose passion combines to create the most spectacular experience in college football," a press release from the University stated in January. "As we look ahead to the next 100 years of Neyland Stadium and the fully immersive experience of gameday, planned renovations include two new videoboards on the north and south ends of the stadium, a lower-west premium club, enhanced chairback seating in multiple lower-west sections and a party deck social gathering space on the stadium’s upper north end. In the Lower South, the “historic loge” boxes are being removed to widen that concourse and installing chairbacks for an enhanced experience. We will also be adding more accessible seating to help serve all Vol fans. Changes on the east side, will take place in a small number of sections and rows in order to enhance the experience for our season ticket holders & the student body. In that, we are relocating some season ticket holders out of sections E&F."

The renovations are also set to feature a North end zone video board as well as club section along the West sideline.

The video featured above was from VFL Films earlier this year in January.

