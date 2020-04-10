Watch: Luke Combs Debuts New Song in Tennessee Bill Dance Hat

Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs went on a countrywide stadium tour in 2019, and the two close friends have more than their music in common. Wallen has sung about the Tennessee Volunteers on multiple occasions, with two popular songs, "You had me by Halftime" and "The Way I Talk" hinting at his Volunteer fandom.

Tonight, Combs released his new song, "Used to Wish I Was" on Twitter, while wearing a Bill Dance style Tennessee Volunteer Hat, which he references in his song with the line, "I used to have a Tennessee Bill Dance Hat but barely ever got them in the boat."

Combs is wrapping up a year where he brought home CMA's for Best Male Vocalist and his hit single, "Beautiful Crazy" won song of the year.

Below is the video release of Combs' new song, "Used to Wish I Was".

Combs has been very active on social media during this COVID-19 Quarantine, and he even performed a 20-minute concert on Instagram live when this all started. Combs remains one of the most popular, fastest-rising artists in the nation.