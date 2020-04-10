Volunteer Country
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball

Watch: Luke Combs Debuts New Song in Tennessee Bill Dance Hat

Matthew Ray

Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs went on a countrywide stadium tour in 2019, and the two close friends have more than their music in common. Wallen has sung about the Tennessee Volunteers on multiple occasions, with two popular songs, "You had me by Halftime" and "The Way I Talk" hinting at his Volunteer fandom.

Tonight, Combs released his new song, "Used to Wish I Was" on Twitter, while wearing a Bill Dance style Tennessee Volunteer Hat, which he references in his song with the line, "I used to have a Tennessee Bill Dance Hat but barely ever got them in the boat."

Combs is wrapping up a year where he brought home CMA's for Best Male Vocalist and his hit single, "Beautiful Crazy" won song of the year.

Below is the video release of Combs' new song, "Used to Wish I Was".

Combs has been very active on social media during this COVID-19 Quarantine, and he even performed a 20-minute concert on Instagram live when this all started. Combs remains one of the most popular, fastest-rising artists in the nation.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vol Signee Morven Joseph Ready to 'Give My All for Tennessee'

Morven Joseph joins VR2 on SI for a Q&A

Matthew Ray

by

Jodean85

Elite LB Greg Penn III has Vols on List of Favorites

A look at 2021 LB recruit Greg Penn's top list of schools.

Matthew Ray

Nation's top 2021 CB has Vols Among Favorite Schools

Nation's top 2021 CB Tony Grimes has Vols Among Favorite Schools

Matthew Ray

by

Matthew Ray

Watch: Vol Signee Shares Unique Workout During COVID-19 Quarantine

Watch: Vol Signee Shares Unique Workout During COVID-19 Quarantine

Matthew Ray

Best Plays of 2019: No. 6 A Pair of Special Teams TDs by Vols Seniors too Much for Gamecocks

Best Plays of 2019: No. 6 A Pair of Special Teams TDs by Vols Seniors too Much for Gamecocks

Matthew Ray

Tennessee Offer a 'surprise' for Fast-Rising ATH Omari Kelly

Fast-rising athlete Omari Kelly talks Tennessee offer

Matthew Ray

Highly Coveted 2021 Defensive Tackle Talks Interest in the Vols

Marcus Bradley talks recruitment timeline and interest in Vols

Matthew Ray

Watch: Steve Spurrier Credits Jay Graham in Landing Elite Recruit During South Carolina Stint

Watch: Steve Spurrier Credits Jay Graham in Landing Elite Recruit During South Carolina Stint

Matthew Ray

Two Vols Selected in First Five Rounds of Latest Sports Illustrated Mock Draft

Jauan Jennings and Darrell Taylor are projected in the first five rounds of the NFL Draft

Matthew Ray

Best Plays of 2019: No. 7 Tyler Byrd Seals the Win Against Mississippi State

Best Plays of 2019: No. 7 Tyler Byrd Seals the Win Against Mississippi State

Matt Ray