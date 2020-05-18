Peyton Manning Week: The Cloak and Dagger Free Agent

SI is revisiting classic pieces and re-examining their context, revealing untold anecdotes from the reporting process with writers and ultimately driving new conversation around the athletes, events, and moments in sports history that SI has covered for more than 60 years. Host Jon Wertheim and correspondents Jamie Lisanti, Jessica Smetana, and Priya Desai dive into the SI Vault to uncover the best Sports Illustrated stories covering the biggest legends in sports history. From Michael Jordan to Serena Williams, each episode focuses on a single moment that defines an unparalleled athlete.

It just so happens that this week is Peyton Manning week at Sports Illustrated, and the SI team is kicking off the week by breaking down Manning's 2012 Free Agency Period with multiple behind the scenes story.

The intro to the podcast "The Record" reads, "Before Brady left New England, Peyton Manning's NFL free agency was one of the most talked about in decades. The quarterback's choice was shrouded in secrecy, and marked by process that included head coaches wearing disguises, decoy SUVs, and tracking a private jet. Peter King tells SI 's Jessica Smetana about some of the best stories from Peyton Manning’s free agency in 2012, and how Manning to the Broncos came to be."

It is always fun to listen to behind the scenes stories about legends, but there has not been a more polarizing player in Tennessee football, throughout his entire football career than Peyton Manning. You can enjoy the behind the scenes edition on Manning to start his week here: