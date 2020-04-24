Watch: Peyton Manning Delivers Heartfelt Intro for 2020 NFL Draft

Peyton Manning is a former number one pick, and he has been in the shoes of many of these athletes who are enjoying the NFL Draft process tonight. Since being selected number one overall in 1998, Manning has been known for his charity and kindness.

He formed the PeyBack Foundation, and he has gave back to communities across the nation.

Tonight in the midst of a COVID-19 national crisis, sports fans are getting a return to normal in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Manning narrated the intro to the draft, delivering a strong message on hope and handling the adversity, we as a country face. You can watch the full video below.