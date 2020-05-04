Volunteer Country
Nation's No.2 Prospect, Elite OT, Amarius Mims Talks Tennessee

Matthew Ray

Can five-star offensive tackle Amarius Mims be the crown jewel of Tennessee's 2021 recruiting class? Tennessee has been active with Mims for months, and the Vols have held steady. A newfound sense of life in the recruiting world for the Vols over the last month has opened the door even more for Tennessee to make a move in his recruitment. Mims breaks that down here. 

There has been speculation that Tennessee has been playing catch up in this recruitment for a while or not had the opportunity to recruit Mims because he has been focused elsewhere, but he said, "Tennessee has been recruiting me hard since they gave me an offer." 

Tennessee hosted Mims on a visit in January, and he had a chance to look at the program and what the Vols could offer him. With the COVID-19 shutdown, Tennessee has somewhat of an even playing field, and he is hearing the pitch from Tennessee's offensive line coach, Will Friend. 

Mims said on Friend's success with Wanya Morris and Darnell Wright early in their careers, "It is great to me because I want to get in and make an early impact." 

It may be some of Tennessee's most recent commitments that make the biggest impact on Mims recruitment for Tennessee. He said, "I am very cool with Cody (Brown), Kamar (Wilcoxson), and Terrence (Lewis). I would like to play with those guys."

At one point, it was believed Mims and Brown were a package deal. Less than a month ago, Brown told Sports Illustrated's Blayne Gilmer, when asked if he and Amarius Mims were definitely going to end up at the same school, Brown said back, "Yea wherever he goes is where I'm going and vice versa." You can see that full interview here.

So, what does Tennessee have to do to remain a serious contender for Mims? According to him, just keep on keeping on. Mims said, "the same thing they have been doing, just recruiting me hard." 

Mims is set to announce his college decision in October, and he will likely trim his lists of finalist again before that decision. His current list of finalists is featured below. 

A74B41B9-295E-44BB-A1BA-4BE0F1C2648B
Amarius Mims Top 10 via social media 

The 6'7, 315lbs prospect from Bleckley County HS (GA) has a case to be the number one player in the nation for 2021, but as it stands, Mims is rated as the nation's number 2 prospect and the top offensive tackle in 2021, according to Rivals.com

Recruiting Chat: May 2nd, 2020

Tennessee Vols Recruiting Chat: May 2nd, 2020

Matthew Ray

Matthew Ray

Analysis: Vols Land Hammer in Four Star Brown

The Vols secured the commitment of four star running back Cody Brown. See what they are getting in their new power back.

Brandon Martin

Jodean85

Instant Reaction: Tennessee Nabs Peach State Star Cody Brown

Instant Reaction: Tennessee Nabs Peach State Star Cody Brown

Matthew Ray

Breaking: Vols Land Commitment of Coveted DB De'Shawn Rucker, Details Decision Here

2021 four-star defensive back De'Shawn Rucker Breaks Down his decision to commit to Tennessee

Matthew Ray

Breaking: Vols Land Commitment of Elite RB Cody Brown

Tennessee has added another key piece to its 2021 recruiting class

Matthew Ray

Instant Reaction: Vols Land Commitment of Four-Star DB De'Shawn Rucker

Matt Ray breaks down the commitment of 2021 four-star DB De'Shawn Rucker

Matthew Ray

Analysis: Four Star Rucker Gives Vols Another Versatile DB

The Vols have landed another commitment, this time from four star Florida defensive back De'Shawn Rucker. Rucker gives UT another back able to play multiple roles.

Brandon Martin

Tennessee Volunteers 2020 NFL Draft Live Thread

Tennessee Volunteers 2020 NFL Draft Live Thread

Matthew Ray

Jodean85

Vols Among Finalists for Highly Sought After WR

Tennessee has made the short list of finalists for an elite WR from South Carolina in JJ Jones.

Matthew Ray

Where Things Stand with Tennessee's Remaining Top Targets After a Wild Week on the Recruiting Trail

Where Things Stand with Tennessee's Remaining Top Targets After a Wild Week on the Recruiting Trail

Matthew Ray

Vol4Life98