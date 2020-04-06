Cody Brown: The Powerful Back Discusses His Recruitment and Georgia Football

Cody Brown is one of the top prospects not only in the state of Georgia but in the entire country. The Parkview Panther plays amongst the big boys in Georgia's highest classification of 7A and has become known for his physical running style. With 450 carries in his already storied career at the perennial power, the Lilburn native, that measures 6'0" and 225-pounds, has proven that he can be the bell cow of a high powered and balanced offense.

In a recent interview with the Bulldog Maven on SI.com, Brown shed light on his recruitment and what are going to be the driving factors behind his decision as the time to begin narrowing down the field of potential landing spots is fast approaching.

When asked about his relationship and community with the University of Georgia, Brown responded, "I talk with Coach McGee on a daily basis and I'm also in communication with Coach Smart. I talk with Coach Smart once every couple of weeks." Brown has become close with the main recruiter and Georgia Running Back Coach Dell McGee and said, "We can literally talk about anything. I've gotten really comfortable with him so it's almost like talking to one of my high school coaches."

As far as the UGA campus and the environment of Athens, Brown shared, "I love the campus. I also love the fact that it's right down the road from home." Speaking of home, that is a driving factor for him, getting that sense of familiarity and comfort. Brown said, "I'm going wherever feels most like home."

RB, Cody Brown

Cody Brown is excited to see the new, or tweaked, offense that Georgia is expected to be rolling out under the direction of new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Brown is in no major hurry with his recruitment. Even though the 4-Star running back has a "Top 5 in mind", and that should be coming by the end of the spring, he is going to take the "wait and see" approach to see what role the running backs have in the new system.

Another big and I mean BIG factor in Brown's recruitment is none other 5-Star offensive tackle and fellow Peach State product Amarius Mims. Mims posted a plea for fans to go follow Brown to his Instagram story on this past Friday. The text on the picture said, "go follow my future RB!!". The photo just so happened to Brown donning the red jersey and silver britches of the Georgia Bulldogs on a visit earlier in the year. When asked if he and Amarius Mims were definitely going to end up at the same school, Brown shot back, "Yea wherever he goes is where I'm going and vice versa."

So it appears that two of the Peach State's best are a package deal. Mims released his Top 10 this past week and Brown told the Bulldog Maven on SI.com that the schools that are recruiting him the hardest and, "that contact me daily are UGA, Florida, Tennessee, Miami, Auburn, and Louisville." Of those, the ones common to Mims's Top 10 are Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, and Auburn.

