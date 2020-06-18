This is More than the Return of Black Jerseys

Jeremy Pruitt spoke with the media in a press conference today, and while updating those in attendance of the typical goings on around the program, he addressed a player led idea that coincides with something a large portion of the Tennessee fan base has wanted to see again. Pruitt mentioned that his players had approached him about wearing black jerseys when the Vols play Kentucky this season, and then auctioning off the jerseys and donating the proceeds to a Black Lives Matter charity. While the story here in most instances would be regarding the return of the black jerseys that the Vols have not worn since the 2009 season under then head coach Lane Kiffin, it is the reasoning that makes this potential standout. The Volunteer fan base can become heated regarding these uniforms, some have petitioned for their return and some despising them, but this isn't really about the fans.

Earlier this week, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy was the center of a controversy with his star running back Chuba Hubbard. The tension was centered around Hubbard tweeting his displeasure of a photo of Gundy wearing an OAN shirt. If, like me, you had no idea what OAN was, it is a far-right news outlet. Gundy and Hubbard quickly came together and tweeted a video of the two together, in front of the Oklahoma State locker room, discussing working on the culture in Stillwater, Hubbard saying he didn’t handle things the right way, and the two ultimately embracing. Now, the point of this is not to ask which side of this debate anyone falls on, nor is it to say one side was right over the other. It is meant to point out that amidst all the turmoil in the country at the moment, and in regards to issues of racism, riots, and an appropriate way to voice a stance among it all, a player didn't feel the best avenue to have a discussion on the matter with his coach was just to talk to him. Meanwhile, Tennessee players presented an idea and plan, in the same climate, to their coach. It was just a quiet, regular discussion, that wasn't made public until Pruitt mentioned it in a press conference today. That speaks to a comfort between players and their coach. It also speaks of a trust on the part of the players that they are being heard. That is what they expect to happen. There is something in the sincerity of that.

Jeremy Pruitt is not an especially audacious man. He isn't a larger than life character of a coach like the mullet-sporting Gundy, still famous for his, “I’m a Man,” tirade with media. His press conferences aren't the same must-see TV of new Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach or former Florida and South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier. He isn't even interesting by trying to be intentionally boring, bland or contrary like his former boss Nick Saban. Pruitt comes across as a pretty regular, normal guy that loves football. His honest, plain, and at times blunt way of speaking has been something that has resonated with Tennessee fans since he first arrived in Knoxville. Jeremy Pruitt is a sincere individual, never really hiding or making apologies for who he is or what he thinks. Those qualities have helped him to be among the best recruiters in the nation for years, with recruits, current players, and former players regularly citing his honesty and how genuine he is for the reasons they chose to play for him and still love him. Pruitt cares for his players, a sentiment that has even been echoed by players that he has had to dismiss from the team, and he certainly seems to care beyond what they can provide on the football field. It is those relationships that have been built, the sincerity and honesty within them, that make conversations like the ones leading to the return of the black jerseys and the use of the auction proceeds, easy and uneventful in the Tennessee locker room.

On June 6th, multiple Tennessee players took part in a peaceful protest and march in Knoxville regarding the Black Lives Matter movement and the death of George Floyd. Several current Volunteers spoke at the event, including Trey Smith and K'rojhn Calbert. Jeremy Pruitt also marched and stood with his players, and then, he spoke as well. He talked about leadership, about doing things the right way, and the need for individuals to step up together to find a solution. It wasn't a long or particularly eloquent speech. It was brief, direct, and sincere, but it was done by a man that simply stood with his players because not doing so was never considered. It wasn't about Pruitt, he never made it about himself, it was about absolutely supporting and standing alongside young men he cares about. In a time of immense civil unrest, perhaps there is an answer in this example from the Tennessee coach. Standing with people he cares for, because he cares for them, their future, and a message of progress and unity together by committing to doing things the right way.

So the Vols are looking to bring back the black jerseys in the 2020 season, but there is more to it than that. The culture at Tennessee is changing. Under Jeremy Pruitt, this southern school has become a place where players arrived at a creative solution to further an important cause on their own. They felt comfortable having a discussion with their very southern coach about it and that they would be heard. Now the Vols are moving forward peacefully and together to address an issue currently creating enormous division in the country. One of the most passionate, rabid fan bases in the country is set to jump behind this idea and make a huge deal out of it, creating publicity for the players, the uniforms, and the cause. And is was brought about without a single tweet, no social media pressure, and no threat of anyone or anything being canceled. Instead, it was born from conversations between men that cared for and genuinely respected one another. Perhaps sports can help pave the path we take forward again.