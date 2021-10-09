Nichols: After South Carolina Win, Vols Must Review Maxim No. 3: 'Put On More Steam'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- If you watched Tennessee's first half against South Carolina, you may have turned the game off after halftime.

Or, maybe you kept the television on, hoping for another Mizzou-like onslaught.

Tennessee's third quarter didn't deliver. Instead, the Vols allowed the Gamecocks to tack on two scores before regaining momentum in the fourth quarter to drive the nail in the coffin via a Len'Neath Whitehead touchdown run.

Final score: 45-20.

That was close to my prediction of 41-20, and a 25-point win in the SEC is certainly something to be proud about.

That's especially true with this team, as players smiled and laughed while celebrating Josh Heupel's first conference win at home -- a stark contrast to the turmoil of last season.

But the second-half concerns can't be ignored, especially when those same smiling faces admitted to letting off the gas pedal after an intermission that honored VFL and College Football Hall of Famer Al Wilson.

Hendon Hooker divulged that the Vols' offense "relaxed" in a second half that started with four straight Tennessee drives that ended in punts (after four straight offensive drives that ended in touchdowns in the first half), and he added that they "took the lead for granted."

That can't happen against Ole Miss, which escaped Arkansas 52-51 and whose firepower could stifle the Vols in a hurry if Tennessee hits a stalling point like it did on Saturday.

What should happen next week? The bend-don't-break mentality that carried UT to the finish line, and the depth that this team showed on Saturday despite remaining severely thin in several areas.

Alabama transfer Brandon Turnage was spectacular, flying around the field for a team-leading 14 tackles after learning just Friday that he'd be starting in place of Theo Jackson.

As mentioned, Whitehead also came on strong, punching in the second touchdown of his career after Tiyon Evans went to the sideline. We'll know later this week whether he's available against the Rebels.

What has to happen next week, though, and the one after that? A full 60 minutes of football.

Because 45 won't do it against No. 17 Ole Miss or No. 1 Alabama.

"We were good enough to win today," Heupel said. "End of the day, that's really all I'm thinking about. Each week is a one-game season."

Heupel has said that phrase after each and every game this season, and it remains true: each week requires its own set of challenges and means of preparation.

If each week represents a season, though, then the next two weeks could represent two full years.

So long as UT continues the production it had in Saturday's first half and in last week's win over Missouri, we should be in for a fun couple weeks of back-and-forth fireworks.

If the stall-outs that came against a decent-but-not-great South Carolina defense last any longer, though, then things could get dicey very quickly.

As Kiffin said, bring your popcorn. Because this season is about to get interesting in a hurry.

Cover photo via Jake Nichols