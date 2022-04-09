Skip to main content

Nico Iamaleava Makes Sleeting Splash With First Knoxville Appearance Since Tennessee Commitment

FARRAGUT, Tenn. — Nico Iamaleava posed for countless photos on Saturday, smiling broadly as Tennessee fans — and even some opponents — grabbed shots with the 5-star Vols commitment out of California.

It marked his first time in Knoxville since committing, as Iamaleava’s Team Toa competed in the seeding round of a Pylon 7-on-7 Tournament at Farragut High School.

“It just feels amazing knowing I’m all in and I’m committed,” Iamaleava said of Tennessee. “I’m excited for what the future holds, that the fans came out. It’s been great, man.”

Iamaleava loosened throughout the day, as a sleeting rain gave way to brighter conditions in the afternoon.

In total, his #ToaBoyz did enough Saturday to put themselves into Sunday’s championship round, with the quarterback slicing touch passes at several depths across the field.

He established solid connections with Mikey Matthews and Sylvester Smith, each of which holds a UT offer.

It was also Iamaleava’s first chance to ball with fellow commit Jack Luttrell, a safety out of Georgia.

Now that he’s committed, Iamaleava also has ramped up his efforts to get players like Kyler Kasper and Carnell Tate in the boat as well. Those attempts will only continue this afternoon, as all will be on campus for UT’s final spring scrimmage.

“It’s been great just being a recruiter, letting them know what it’s like out here in Knoxville,” Iamaleava said.

What has his pitch been to recruits like Kasper and Tate?

“The city of Knoxville alone, it’s different, man,” Iamaleava said with a grin. “That’s what I’ve been pitching, that they’ll have fun here.

“Coach Heup and his staff, they’ll put you in a position to be successful.”

Be sure and check out some photos of Nico on Saturday, courtesy of Jake Nichols for Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated.

