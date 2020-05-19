Is Brian Niedermeyer Poised to Make Another Run at Recruiter of the Year?

Brian Niedermeyer quickly became a fan favorite in Knoxville during his initial year with the Tennessee Volunteers. It is usually easy to do so when you land the likes of Darnell Wright, Henry To'oto'o, and Quavaris Crouch in your first recruiting cycle as an on-field coach. However, that work was not easy for Niedermeyer, but it certainly paid off. In the 2019 cycle, he helped Tennessee land the three mentioned above as well as, Jackson Lowe, Sean Brown, Tyus Fields, and Savion Williams. That haul helped him land the crown as Recruiter of the Year in 2019. He has now moved positions, and he is off to another fast start, but can he land the title once again? We take a look here.

According to 247 Sports, Niedermeyer is responsible for or has helped Tennessee land five prospects in the 2021 cycle. He is listed as the primary recruiter for five-star Terrence Lewis and three-star athlete Jay Jones. In addition to those two, Niedermeyer is listed as the secondary recruiter for four-stars Cody Brown, Julian Nixon, and Aaron Willis.

Those five guys leave Niedermeyer sitting at 17th in the nation and 4th in the SEC, according to 247 Sports Rankings.

So, how can Niedermeyer make a run at the 2021 crown? It starts on the defensive side of the ball, and if Niedermeyer finishes with the targets he is currently listed as a primary recruiter on, he will have had an even more impressive haul than his 2019 run.

Niedermeyer is listed as the primary recruiter for a pair of five-stars in outside linebacker Smael Mondon and cornerback Tony Grimes. In addition to those coveted prospects, he is listed as the primary for top-100 CB Isaiah Johnson and a pair of four-star tight ends in Hudson Wolfe and Terrance Ferguson (CO).

Tennessee has surged in the race for the pair of five-stars in large part due to Niedermeyer's efforts. Mondon recently told VR2 on his growing relationship with Brian Niedermeyer, "we have a good relationship, and it has been growing. He has been telling me about the new movement at Tennessee, and how it is going to be something different there."

Mondon said on the appeal to join in that process with the Vols, "it is just the chance to completely turn something around. When you are the first to do something or first to do something in a while, people remember. So, it is really just the chance to leave a long-lasting legacy there."

With Grimes, Tennessee was not included on multiple top schools list until they suddenly made his most recent cut. Tennessee would not go away in Grimes's recruitment, but there is still work for Niedermeyer to do. He will release a top 3 on May 31st, and if the Vols make that cut, then they have a serious chance to land the elite prospect.

Tennessee has been involved with Johnson and Wolfe for an extended period of time, as they have both been top targets in the 2021 class. Tennessee has work to do with both prospects, but they are certainly in the fray with more than a puncher's chance.

Another elite prospect Tennessee continues to swing at is highly rated inside linebacker Greg Penn. While his recruitment will likely be a combined effort from Niedermeyer and Osovet, Niedermeyer would at least get some credit if Tennessee was to add him to this linebacker group.

A combination of this group of highly sought after prospects would catapult Niedermeyer into the fray for recruiter of the year, while a sweep of the group would likely see him in the catbird seat at the end of the year.