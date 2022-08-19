Notes and Observations From Tennessee's Friday Morning Practice

Tennessee took the practice field on Friday morning for the last practice open to the media before the season.

The Vols hit the field with the same intensity they've kept all preseason, but there were a couple differences.

1-on-1's at Goal Line

The media were able to watch, not shoot, the one-on-ones between the wide receivers and DBs. Hendon Hooker, Joe Milton III and Tayven Jackson were rotating throwing slants and fade routes.

The connection between Hooker and Tillman and Hooker and Hyatt was well on display, as the Vols' signal caller connected with the two wideouts seamlessly. Hooker also had success connecting with Bru McCoy, who showed the ability to make a quick and effective cut in his slant route.

The offense didn't have as much success with the backup pass-catchers, but Joe Milton III looked sharp, especially on a beautifully placed ball in Princeton Fant's hands on a fade route.

The last route of the day was caught by Squirrel White, who made an impressive back-shoulder grab on a pass from Hendon Hooker.

Assuming the likes of Tillman, Hyatt, McCoy (if eligible), and White will be four of the top five receivers on Tennessee (Keyton), this offense displayed how effective it can be through the air at the goal line on Friday.

I should also add that Kamal Hadden looked sharp on the defensive side. Outside of Tillman, Hyatt, McCoy and the one play from White, the defensive backs won the one-on-ones with Hadden leading the way.

1-on-1's Between OL and DL

Like the wideouts and DBs, the offensive line and defensive line worked one-on-ones on the far end of the practice field.

Both sides looked good, but I was mostly impressed with Gerald Mincey, who did not allow a single defensive lineman to move him.

The media were permitted to shoot this portion. Some video of the one-on-ones between the two lines can be seen at the end of the video above.

Injuries

I did not see Wesley Walker or Lyn-J Dixon practicing, and Jimmy Calloway Jr. was still without pads.

In addition, Jimmy Holiday was not out there today. Dee Williams, DeShawn Rucker, Cheyenne LaBruzza and Christian Harrison were all in red non-contact jerseys.

Squirrel White looks to be a full-go now as well as Elijah Simmons, who was also a full-go on Wednesday.

––––

The media will get to speak to head coach Josh Heupel later this morning.

Stay tuned on Volunteer Country's website for video and transcript.

Photo Credit: Calvin Mattheis of the Knoxville News Sentinel