Notes, Observations From Day One of Tennessee Spring Practice

Tennessee returned to the practice field today for Spring practice, and Volunteer Country was there for the outing. We share our notes and observations below.

Quarterbacks

The Vols do not have a quarterback controversy this spring, but deciding who can be the backup to Hendon Hooker going into the fall will be interesting. We mainly got to observe mesh drills and some routes on air today. The pecking order seemed pretty set with Hooker leading the way, followed by Milton, Freshman Tayven Jackson, and preferred walk-ons, Gaston Moore and Navy Shuler. Jackson already looked comfortable working with the running backs and in the mesh point. He has a big arm which was evident during the one-on-ones, but like most freshmen, he is coming around to the speed difference a little bit.

Running Backs

Newcomer Justin Williams-Thomas looked the part today. The Freshman's impressive physique certainly catches the eye. Jabar Small led the way in drills, followed by Jaylen Wright, then Williams-Thomas. Jerry Mack is always high energy as expected, and his group continues to look the part as they grow inside of this offense in year two.

Wide Receivers /Tight Ends

Kesley Pope brought a lot of energy on day one, and it was well-received from his position group. It is evident the guys in the room wanted him to be their position coach, and day one looked like a sign of good things to come. Elsewhere, Jalin Hyatt and Jimmy Calloway have added excellent muscle mass and definition this off-season. Hyatt lists at 180lbs now on the roster, but we are told he is closer to 185lbs. He has not lost a step. Calloway has added good weight as well and looks poised to battle for playing time again. Two newcomers, Squirrel White, and Kaleb Webb, were as advertised and looked crisp today. They have both added solid weight since we last saw them on the recruiting trail in January. The tight ends were steady today as expected. Alex Golesh demands perfection from his group and is always coaching them up hard. Transfer Charlie Browder looked impressive with his 6'7, 260lbs frame. Jacob Warren and Princeton Fant continue to lead the way with this group.

Offensive Line

Dayne Davis paced the way at right tackle with Gerald Mincey and Jeremiah Crawford both working equally. Addison Nichols worked at right guard and some at center as well. While he was listed as a tackle on most recruiting services, it is no surprise to see Tennessee rep him inside early, given his ability to leverage in those close quarters as a true technician. He has benefited from getting to Tennessee early. Mo Clipper had a couple of really good reps today as well. Brian Grant has continued to fill out his frame as Glen Elarbee will continue his long-term development as he is still relatively new to the game. Cade Mays watched during drills for a little bit today as well.

Defensive Line

Rodney Garner was his usual intense self today as he coached his group up. He made coveted 2022 defensive line signee Tyre West redo drills several times. Tyler Baron has added weight and will likely work more strongside defensive end this fall. Byron Young looked more explosive today. Heupel was hands-on with the entire defense today and paid close attention to each group.

Linebackers

Nebraska transfer Jackson Hannah joined the group, and he looked quick laterally. Jeremy Banks and Aaron Beasley paced the way and looked the part. Elijah Herring looked the part and seemed to have already caught on to how Tennessee wants a practice to run, which is not a surprise given his high football IQ and nature. William Mohan is sidelined this spring with an injury, so he was not present today.

Defensive Backs

The Vols are short-handed at defensive back, with Kamal Hadden, Deshawn Rucker, and Brandon Turnage all out this spring. Warren Burrell is limited, so newcomer Dee Williams has a chance to step into a big role in a hurry. Defensive Coordinator Tim Banks worked with him a lot today. Christian Charles looked healthy and was flying around again today. Veteran leaders Jaylen McCollough and Trevon Flowers were both vocal with the young guys.