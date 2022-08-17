Notes, Observation from Practice No.14 of Vols Preseason Camp

Tennessee returned to Haslam Practice Field for practice No.14 of fall camp. The Vols are now to almost two weeks away from playing on September 1st, and the strain to get everything ready and firing on all cylinders is in full effect for Josh Heupel's program. Below are Volunteer Country's notes on the outing.

Juwan Mitchell Continues to Flash

Mitchell earned first team reps during Sunday's scrimmage, and he has continued to come on strong over the last two weeks. He was flying around today during tackling drills and just looks noticeably healthier. The Vols need depth at the inside spot, and Mitchell can certainly provide it. He has played at a high level before, and if Tennessee can get that out of him in 2022, along with Jeremy Banks, then the complexion of the Vols defense could look different.

Running Backs Working More in the Passing Game

Tennessee continues to look for ways to get playmakers in space, and they worked the running backs more in the passing game today. Dylan Sampson continues to come on strong, and Justin Williams-Thomas appeared to catch the ball more naturally today. Jabari Small still is pacing the way in this room. Lyn-J Dixon and Jaylen Wright continue to nurse nagging injuries. Neither were full participant today.

Routes on Air

We were not allowed to film this period today as the Vols worked more deep routes. Overall, it was a crisp session. Walker Merrill had one drop on a deep route, but the Vols continue to improve here day-over-day.

Injury Notes

Elijah Simmons was back in full pads today. Wesley Walker and Jimmy Calloway were not out there today from what we saw. Calloway was in a jersey but no shoulder pads.