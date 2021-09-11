Overtime: Final Thoughts From Tennessee-Pitt

Jack Foster and Jake Nichols share their final thoughts on the 'Johnny Majors Classic' from Neyland Stadium

The Tennessee Volunteers fell 41-34 to the Pittsburgh Panthers in the inaugural 'Johnny Majors Classic.' Despite the Vols' ability to get out to a 10 point lead early, Pittsburgh took advantage of opportunities and capitalized in the second quarter, taking a 27-20 lead by halftime. Despite Hendon Hooker making some noise in the second half after replacing an injured Joe Milton at quarterback, allowing too many successful Pitt drives, incurring too many penalties, injuries, and one too many turnovers thwarted the Vols' attempt to comeback.

Listen to Jack Foster and Jake Nichols' final thoughts from Tennessee's first loss under Josh Heupel below:

Tennessee will host Tennessee Tech next Saturday at 12 p.m. ET, a vital game in feeling out the quarterback situation ahead of one of the toughest matchups the Vols will face this season: a Week 4 date in with Florida in the swamp.

