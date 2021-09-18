September 18, 2021
Overtime: Final Thoughts from Tennessee-TN Tech

Jake Nichols and Jack Foster share their post-game thoughts from the Vols' blowout win
Tennessee was able to shutout Tennessee Tech, but injuries and various offensive struggles mean there is still work to be done before heading to Gainesville next weekend to play Florida. Watch Jack Foster and Jake Nichols deliver their post-game thoughts on Tennessee's 56-0 blowout team win against Tennessee Tech.

