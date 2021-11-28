Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Overtime: Final Thoughts From Tennessee-Vanderbilt

    Jack Foster and Jake Nichols share their final thoughts from the Vols' 45-21 win over Vanderbilt.
    Tennessee played their final game in Neyland Stadium of the 2021 season against Vanderbilt, and the Vols came away with a 45-21 win. 

    On a night that was special for the Seniors, it also showed how far the Tennessee football program has come.

    Jack and Jake recap everything you need to know about UT-Vandy and a brief overview of the year as a whole.

