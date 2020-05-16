Volunteer Country
Vols Great Peerless Price Sees Tennessee 'Competing for National Titles' Soon

Matthew Ray

Peerless Price was there when Tennessee football was at its peak. Price was one of the many superstars of the 1998 National Championship team that went undefeated.

Less than 10 years after that national championship victory in the Fiesta Bowl, Price's head coach, Phillip Fulmer, was relieved of his duties at the University of Tennessee.

Since 2008, the Vols have had more than their fair share of low points. It was so rough that multiple books were written about the struggles that Tennesee football would suffer through.

Earlier this month, Price was featured as a graduate of the University of Tennessee, as he returned to finish his undergraduate degree. 

And today, he appeared on the Paul Finebaum Show to talk about the future of his beloved Volunteers under Jeremy Pruitt.

When asked about the future of the Vols, Price said, " I think once this 2021 (Recruiting) Class becomes Juniors, we'll be in the College Football Playoff and competing for national titles."

If anyone knows what it takes to achieve greatness at Tennessee, it is Peerless Price. He sets at 3rd All-time on UT's all-time receiving yardage list, while coming in 4th in catches and touchdowns.

He was one of the focal points of any offense that was tasked with replacing Peyton Manning in the 1998 season, and his highlight reel catches still frequently appear on the jumbotron at Neyland Stadium during in-game breaks.

Price capped his career in Knoxville as the MVP of the national championship game, in which, he hauled in 199 receiving yards and a massive 79-yard touchdown catch.

Seeing his comments should bring optimism to the Tennessee fan base, as Jeremy Pruitt continues to show signs of being the right man for the job for Tennessee.

featured image via Peerless Price Twitter

