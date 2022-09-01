Players to Watch Tonight for Tennessee Against Ball State

Tennessee opens it season tonight against Ball State at 7 pm ET on the SEC Network. The Vols open the season on a Thursday night for the second time in as many years. Tennessee will look to get off to a fast start with hopes of getting as many players snaps as possible, ahead of what will likely be a top-25 matchup against Pitt next week. Ahead of tonight's contest, the Volunteer Country staff shares the players they are watching in tonight's contest.

Bru McCoy

McCoy is eligible for the 2022 season, and in talking with multiple sources, he is ready to go. He is listed as a co-starter with Walker Merrill, opposite Cedric Tillman, but it would be somewhat surprising to see McCoy on the sideline when the Vols snap the ball the first time. He has continued to shake off rust and make strides. We continue to hear he is one of the hardest workers on the team. Understandably, McCoy will likely have some pent up agression to get out of his system after having multiple things go against him over the past 18 months. He will definitely be a focal point to watch.

Dylan Sampson

Tennessee is thin at running back and both freshmen are likely to get their chances. Sampson has made significant strides since getting to campus, and it would be a surprise to see him not get at least a few meaningful touches tonight. He has game breaking speed but how he adjust when the bright lights are on will be key. There is a reason Alabama, LSU and others tried to flip him late in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Justin Williams-Thimas will have his chances too, but all signs point towards Sampson having the inside track towards being a serious contributor in Tennessee’s offense.

Jeremiah Crawford/Gerald Mincey

Tennessee’s staff has been adamant that both of these guys will get their shot in this battle. At this point, we would lean toward Gerald Mincey being on the field for first snap, but this could still end up being a game time call. This position will be pivotal for Tennessee’s success in 2022. So watching both of these guys reps will be important tonight

Juwan Mitchell

Mitchell started the first two games of the season in 2021 before being sidelined with injury. He is back in 2022 and listed as a co-starter. Mitchell has played at an extremely efficient clip in the past, if the Vols can get that out of him, then he could bolster Tennessee’s defense in 2022, while also creating plenty of depth at the position.

Omari Thomas

Tennessee has pieces around Thomas on the defensive line that can be efficient, but none with the ceiling that Thomas. This is a crucial season for him. He needs to take a step forward, and if he is capable of this, he can help to improve Tennessee’s defensive front significantly. Thomas is a space eater that can move and make plays in rushing the passer as well. Tonight could serve as a coming out party for a huge season for the once-coveted recruit.

Kamal Hadden/Christian Charles

Lumping these two together like Mincey and Crawford. They are listed as co-starters opposite Warren Burrell and both will get their opportunities. It will be a likely game time decision on who gets first snaps, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Charles, who had a strong close to camp, on the field first. Hadden brings plenty of juice, so he will have just as much opportunity. Both of these guys will play a key role for Tennessee’s cornerback situation. Whoever ultimately becomes the long term starter, the other will likely become the swing man. So watching their performance will be key, especially considering Ball State will likely have to attack through the air for most of the contest.

Other notable names that will likely see their first action tonight, include Josh Josephs, James Pearce, Kaleb Webb, Squirrel White, Justin Williams-Thomas, and Addison Nichols.