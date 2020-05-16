Watch: Peerless Price Relives 79-Yard TD Bomb in 1998 National Championship

Last night, I shared Peerless Price talking about the future of the Vols program under Jeremy Pruitt with Paul Finebaum.

The legendary receiver said, "I think once this 2021 (Recruiting) Class becomes Juniors, we'll be in the College Football Playoff and competing for national titles."

During his time on-air with Finebaum, Price also relived one of the most renowned catches in Tennessee football history.

Price broke down his 79-yard touchdown catch and run against the Florida State Seminoles in the 1998 National Championship.

Price said, "I actually remember just going in the huddle and Tee Martin calling 69 All Go. He literall called the play, and he looked at me and said, "get open."

Price added, "that is what a wide receiver wants, a quarterback, the offensive coordinator to call a play to get you open."

On the play, Price said, "I was praying for bump and run coverage. I came to the line, and Mario Edwards was playing bump and run. I just took it quick, got his hands off of me, and got on top of him, and Tee threw the perfect pass."

Earlier in the game, I caught a 72-yard bomb, and I got tackled inside the five by Shawn Key, who is one of the fastest safeties I have ever played against. If you replay the play, you see me look back like twice, and I am like this joker is not catching me this time. I look back over my shoulder two times, real quick, and it was smooth sailing. The rest is history as they say."