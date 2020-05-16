Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Football
Men's Basketball

Watch: Peerless Price Relives 79-Yard TD Bomb in 1998 National Championship

Matthew Ray

Last night, I shared Peerless Price talking about the future of the Vols program under Jeremy Pruitt with Paul Finebaum.

The legendary receiver said, "I think once this 2021 (Recruiting) Class becomes Juniors, we'll be in the College Football Playoff and competing for national titles."

During his time on-air with Finebaum, Price also relived one of the most renowned catches in Tennessee football history.

Price broke down his 79-yard touchdown catch and run against the Florida State Seminoles in the 1998 National Championship.

Price said, "I actually remember just going in the huddle and Tee Martin calling 69 All Go. He literall called the play, and he looked at me and said, "get open."

Price added, "that is what a wide receiver wants, a quarterback, the offensive coordinator to call a play to get you open."

On the play, Price said, "I was praying for bump and run coverage. I came to the line, and Mario Edwards was playing bump and run. I just took it quick, got his hands off of me, and got on top of him, and Tee threw the perfect pass."

Earlier in the game, I caught a 72-yard bomb, and I got tackled inside the five by Shawn Key, who is one of the fastest safeties I have ever played against. If you replay the play, you see me look back like twice, and I am like this joker is not catching me this time. I look back over my shoulder two times, real quick, and it was smooth sailing. The rest is history as they say."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recruiting Chat: 5-12-20

Recruiting Chat: 5-12-20

Matthew Ray

by

ColoradoVol42

Vols Offer 'Big' for Coveted Texas Tight End McGaughey

Dynamic Shadow Creek Tight End Trent McGaughey Talks Tennessee offer

Dale Dowden

Vols Great Peerless Price Sees Tennessee Competing for National Titles Soon

Vols Great Peerless Price Tells Paul Finebaum He Sees Tennessee Competing for National Titles Soon

Matthew Ray

Four-Star RB Damari Alston Breaks Down Tennessee Offer, Recruitment

Four-Star RB Damari Alston talks about his recent offer from Tennessee and more

Dale Dowden

Vol Legacy Dallan Hayden Feels Like a 'Priority' for Vols, Talks Recruitment

Vol Legacy Dallan Hayden Feels Like a 'Priority' for Vols, Talks Recruitment

David May

WATCH: Former Vols PG Jordan Bone surprised on SportsCenter after graduating from Tennessee

This will be one he’ll remember for a long time.

Jake Nichols

Four-Star Edge Rusher Travali Price Remains a High Priority For Vols, Breaks Down Recruitment

Four-Star  2021 Edge Rusher Travali Price Remains a High Priority For Vols, Breaks Down Recruitment

Matthew Ray

Fast-Rising QB Stephen Curry Jr. Breaks Down Virtual Visit to Tennessee

Fast-Rising QB Stephen Curry Jr. Breaks Down Virtual Visit to Tennessee and more

Matthew Ray

Highly Sought After WR Isaiah Horton "Feels Like A Number One Priority' for Tennessee

Ensworth WR Isaiah Horton breaks down recruitment

David May

Four-Star In-State WR Taylor Groves 'Feels Like a Priority for Tennessee', Talks Recruitment and More

Four-Star In-State WR Taylor Groves 'Feels Like a Priority for Tennessee', Talks Recruitment and More

David May