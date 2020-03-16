Projecting Tennessee football’s quarterback rotation

Another quarterback controversy-driven offseason has begun for Tennessee football.

Despite the outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent suspension of all athletic events across college campuses, the Vols must still deal with their most prominent offensive issue: who will be under center come Sept. 5.

Currently, UT has nine players listed at the position on its spring roster.

While that number is likely to be trimmed significantly by the start of fall camp, there will be a looming uncertainty at the position for the first time since prior to the 2017 season.

A breakdown of those listed as possible candidates:

Jarrett Guarantano, redshirt senior

Depending on who you ask, there are mixed emotions when it pertains to Guarantano’s potential following last season.

Some will say positive, others negative, but there’s no doubt that No. 2 helped lead Tennessee to a string of massive wins down the stretch.

His numbers from last season won’t “wow” you, but in the most critical of moments, Guarantano (typically) rose to the occasion.

With just one year of eligibility left while choosing to remain with the Vols, his future remains up in the air.

Brian Maurer, Sophomore

Maurer’s hot start as a true freshman against Georgia instilled some faith in Tennessee fans that he may be the future of UT’s offense - until he was unable to remain healthy.

The Ocala, Florida native also struggled with his decision-making in the red zone, an aspect of his game that needs tweaking.

While it’s difficult to hold injuries against a player, Maurer’s ability to be mobile often ended up with him landing on his head - which results in concussions in both instances.

His future remains bright, but Maurer needs to focus on red zone fundamentals if he were to secure the starting job.

J.T. Shrout, redshirt sophomore

Shrout, like Maurer, showed glimpses of promise in limited action last season, but his consistency left much to be desired.

It remains to be seen whether or not he’ll be a major cog in this year’s rotation, but he’s getting as many reps as the others.

Given Shrout’s background and his ability to navigate through distractions, he could find himself playing significant snaps in 2020 with a solid leap.

Harrison Bailey, true freshman

The one you’ve all been waiting on.

A highly-touted five star recruit from Marietta, Georgia, Bailey might be Tennessee’s most hyped quarterback prospect in years.

Boasting a big arm with just the right touch of accuracy, Bailey was a force to be reckoned with during his senior season at Marietta High School.

He threw for 4,261 yards and 44 touchdowns to just nine interceptions while logging seven scores on the ground. Classified as a “pro-style” quarterback, his skill set could very well transition to the NFL in no time.

For now, however, Bailey remains an unproven freshman that needs to earn the respect of his peers.

Additional Candidates:

Jimmy Holiday, true freshman

Spencer Smith, redshirt freshman

Michael Bittner, sophomore

Steven Orr, sophomore

Kassim Hill, redshirt junior