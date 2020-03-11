VolunteerCountry
Pruitt, Vols focusing on ball control as Tennessee kicks off spring practice

Cory Sanning

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt has a reputation for being a no-nonsense type of guy. Whether on the field or in the locker room, he runs his program his way.

As the Vols kicked off another season of spring practice, his mindset has not changed.

Despite finishing last season as one of the hottest teams in the country, UT struggled early in the season with taking care of the ball.

With practice sessions now underway, that is Pruitt’s primary focus as Tennessee begins its preparation for the fall.

“We've talked about on both sides of the ball, the No. 1 priority this spring has got to be the ball, on both sides,” Pruitt said. “Starting offensively, securing the football, from quarterback-center exchanges to hand-offs to making decisions.”

Offensively, the Vols committed 20 turnovers in 13 games last season. 

While those diminished towards the end of the year, Pruitt isn’t taking any chances with this group heading into 2020.

On defense, however, he’s looking for more turnovers, an aspect that his units thrived in during his tenures at Alabama and Georgia.

“Defensively, if you get a turnover, secure the football,” Pruitt said. “We've got to get more turnovers on defense. That has to be a priority this spring, especially when you talk about fumbles.”

Outside of the fundamentals, Tennessee is bringing an increased focus to the weight room this offseason. 

Whether it’s proper form in strength training or putting the right foods in their bodies, the Vols are adding an extra gear to their conditioning. 

One of the more experienced conditioning staffs in the country, Pruitt feels that they have brought on the proper changes at the right time.

“I think our strength staff has done a fantastic job getting these guys ready for spring ball, you can see it without guys with just how their bodies have changed over the course of the last year,” Pruitt said. “We've got to continue to work hard in the weight room during spring.”

Tennessee will continue its preparation for the Orange and White Game on April 18 throughout the next three weeks. 

Stay tuned to Volunteer Country for the latest!

