Report: Pruitt, Vols Assistants Headed to California to Talk With Henry To’o To’o

Yesterday, Jeremy Pruitt was meeting with the council running the investigation around his Tennessee football program, and today, he is headed West, according to a report from VolQuest’s Austin Price.

Price’s report states: “One day after meeting with compliance and the outside counsel about the internal investigation, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt is on his way to California to meet with standout linebacker Henry To’oto’o and his family.

Pruitt is joined on the trip west by defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley, Tennessee Player Development Assistant Kevin Simon and sources say they are picking up new defensive assistant Kevin Steele on the way to the west coach. Simon is a De La Salle alum which is where To'oto'o played and Simon was a key factor in To'oto'o selecting the Vols.

The soon to be Junior linebacker has loved his time at Tennessee. However, sources tell Volquest that the current unknown from the internal investigation which has led questions surrounding Pruitt’s job security have given Henry and his family pause. In an effort to settle the To'oto'o families concerns, Pruitt and members of his staff are on their way to the west coast.”

Wanya Morris, another key piece of that 2019 signing class has already entered the transfer portal and will not return to Tennessee. For weeks, rumors have swirled about multiple Tennessee players continuing to enter the portal. If Jeremy Pruitt remains head coach, he has to keep these key pieces intact.

It is easy to see why To’o To’o is uneasy about the investigation and with a sure fire NFL career ahead of him, he definitely has a lot to think about. He would likely get immediate eligibility if he transferred closer to California given the pandemic, and then he could shoot off to the NFL.

To’o To’o has struggled with homesickness during his time in Knoxville, so this will be interesting to watch play out.

It is also key to mention that Brian Niedermeyer, To'o To'o's primary recruiter is not along for the trip. .