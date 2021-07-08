Report: Tennessee Loses Recruiting Coordinator to Notre Dame

Josh Heupel worked quickly to assemble a strong off-field support staff while placing a strong emphasis on the recruiting department. Now, it appears one of those pieces in former Illinois running back, Dre Brown is being poached from the staff, according to a report from Football Scoop's John Brice.

"Multiple sources on Wednesday told FootballScoop that the Fighting Irish are adding Dre Brown, a former University of Illinois running back and most recently the Volunteers' Director of Recruiting, in an offensive analyst/recruiting-centric role within the Notre Dame football program," Brice wrote earlier tonight.

It is safe to say the last few months have been a bit of a whirlwind for Brown, who was working in a bank in Champaign (Ill.) earlier this year before being hired at Tennessee.

“I was just reaching out to literally every coach that coached me in college," Brown told Shaw Media's Eddie Carifio in February. “I had always been tight with coach Alex Golesh, who’s the offensive coordinator at Tennessee. He messaged me on a Thursday and was like can you send me a resume, and I was like sure. A week later I’m in Tennessee working for the Volunteers.”

While Brown's strong relationship with Golesh led to him to Tennessee, an increased role at Notre Dame could certainly expedite his career, if he wants to work towards an on-field role.

Brown was a standout for the Illini during his time, and he was awarded offensive MVP during his final season.