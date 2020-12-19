Report: Tennessee Will Be Without Two Assistants Today Against Texas A&M

Jeremy Pruitt will assume defensive play-calling duties, according to a report from Volquest’s Austin Price.

Derrick Ansley and Jay Graham are expected to miss the game due to COVID-19.

Price wrote, “Sources confirm to Volquest that defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley and running backs coach Jay Graham will both be unavailable for COVID reasons.

That means Jeremy Pruitt who’s also coaching the defensive line will now handle defensive play calling on Saturday. The transition is not a difficult one as Pruitt is heavily involved with defensive decisions and play calling every week.

Graham is on the sidelines on gameday and handles offensive substitutions and running back rotations. It’s unclear at this point who will assume that role. It could be a graduate assistant or quality control coach.”

The Vols are set to kickoff against Texas A&M at 12 pm ET on ESPN.