Sanning: Pruitt's excitement speaks volumes to this group of Vols

Cory Sanning

If there's one thing I can tell you about Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt, I can say with confidence that he is a no-nonsense, no-excuse type of guy.

Having been there front-and-center from the time his career on Rocky Top started in Jan. 2017, I've come to recognize many different sides of him, but I think that all changed following UT's opening practice session on Tuesday.

Sure, Pruitt has displayed plenty of enthusiasm in the past. Heck, in his debut at the Belk Kickoff in Charlotte, he was as fired up as I've ever seen a head coach, college or professional.

But this time, something was different. And it's something that fans of the Vols should be ecstatic about.

Of course, we all expected him to relish in the opportunity to get back out on the practice field. What coach that truly loves his craft wouldn't be? Not only that, Pruitt is well-aware of what his team needs to work on to improve for next year.

If awards were given out for hitting all of the right notes in an opening press conference, he would walk away with the top prize, no doubt.

Forcing his players to practice in the rain and face adverse situations on the first day? Absolutely brilliant. In fact, I was halfway surprised when we were being escorted up to find no players on the indoor field.

Thankfully I had my umbrella, but I've never claimed to be as tough as a guy like Jeremy Pruitt, or the countless players on UT's roster.

And when it gets to the point where he's lauding Tennessee football's new Director of Communications, Bill Martin, in front of all of the media, that tells you something.

Just what does it tell you, you may ask?

Comfort. Accustomed. Locked in. All of those words, and a plethora of more, could be used to describe the aura that I felt walking on to Haslam Field. 

Not that I hadn't felt that, before. Tennessee's remarkable finish to last season was something to witness, particularly considering that nearly every fan in Knoxville was ready to mail in the season following a disastrous (and head-scratching) 1-4 start.

I know it's far too early to get into predictions for 2020, but I have a feeling that last year's start won't be replicated in the slightest.

Not only are the Vols focusing on ball control and creating turnovers (areas in which they struggled last year), they've increased their focus on strength training and the fundamentals as well.

Is it possible that Tennessee could be a contender for the SEC East? I wouldn't go that far yet, especially considering that teams such as the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators are still firing on all cylinders. 

That doesn't meant that UT can't do the same, though.

Aside from matchups against Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and Alabama, the Vols have a very winnable schedule that could potentially see them finish with four or less losses for the first time since 2016.

The only difference is, those results under then-coach Butch Jones seemed completely artificial.

Yes, it appeared that UT was on the rise over the course of 2015 and 2016, but Jones simply didn't boast the calm, confident demeanor that you see in Pruitt. In many ways, he was too caught up in himself.

That isn't the case with Tennessee's coach now, and won't be for the foreseeable future.

Hope is alive on Rocky Top, Vols fans. 

If there is one person you can point to that has made all of that happen, it's Jeremy Pruitt. Patience is a virtue, and if you all can just hold on, I promise it will all be worth the wait. 

