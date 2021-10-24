Social Media Reacts to Tennessee's Effort Against Alabama

Tennessee fell to Alabama in Tuscaloosa 52-24, but the Vols kept it a ball game to say the least for three quarters, as the Crimson Tide outscored Tennessee 28-7 in the fourth quarter.

With the Vols fighting hard on the road in a raucous stadium, the social media reaction from members of UT alumni, UT leadership, and even the Knox County Mayor, among others, has been overwhelmingly positive.

The Vols get a bye-week next week before heading to Lexington, Kentucky to take on the Wildcats on November 6.