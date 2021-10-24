    • October 24, 2021
    Social Media Reacts to Tennessee's Effort Against Alabama

    Although Tennessee lost to Alabama 52-24, the Vols kept it a razor thin ball game for three quarters, leading to positive reactions from many people on social media
    Author:

    Tennessee fell to Alabama in Tuscaloosa 52-24, but the Vols kept it a ball game to say the least for three quarters, as the Crimson Tide outscored Tennessee 28-7 in the fourth quarter.

    With the Vols fighting hard on the road in a raucous stadium, the social media reaction from members of UT alumni, UT leadership, and even the Knox County Mayor, among others, has been overwhelmingly positive. 

    See tweets below: 

    The University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman acknowledged the Vols' effort on the road as well with the tweet below:

    As well as Knox County's Mayor and former professional wrestler Glenn Jacobs.

    The Vols get a bye-week next week before heading to Lexington, Kentucky to take on the Wildcats on November 6. 

