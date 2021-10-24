Social Media Reacts to Tennessee's Effort Against Alabama
Although Tennessee lost to Alabama 52-24, the Vols kept it a razor thin ball game for three quarters, leading to positive reactions from many people on social media
With the Vols fighting hard on the road in a raucous stadium, the social media reaction from members of UT alumni, UT leadership, and even the Knox County Mayor, among others, has been overwhelmingly positive.
The University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman acknowledged the Vols' effort on the road as well with the tweet below:
As well as Knox County's Mayor and former professional wrestler Glenn Jacobs.
The Vols get a bye-week next week before heading to Lexington, Kentucky to take on the Wildcats on November 6.