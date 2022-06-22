Skip to main content

Spyre Sports Group Announces NIL Totals

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Spyre Sports Group, a marketing agency led by James Clawson, Hunter Baddour, and Sheridan Gannon, as well as several other important behind-the-scenes employees, is the leading NIL initiative regarding Tennessee Athletics. Prior to last year's July 1st NIL effective date, Spyre had already put in countless days and hours getting ready to help Tennessee athletes secure Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities. Now, almost a year later, the group has released totals for NIL deals since July 1st. 

One hundred twenty-six student-athletes across all respective sports at Tennessee have earned $3.6 million dollars in less than one year's time. Sure some have earned more than others, but looking at it as an average, that has each student-athlete making roughly $29,000 dollars over the eleven-month period. 

NIL is a foreign topic to many, as some may not understand, or others simply may not agree with it. But at the end of the day, Spyre's efforts have clearly been productive, as they continue to work tirelessly every day. 

"Education has been the biggest obstacle to overcome," Baddour, one of Spyre's founding partners, told Sports Illustrated's Volunteer Country in January. "Helping the community, helping business leaders, donors, the fans understand what name, image, and likeness is, how a business or person can use a student-athlete to help their individual business or causes, and also support the athletic department at the same time. Continuing education is a big part of it—not just in Knoxville, but traveling around to all the major markets that Tennessee is currently and has historically recruited in—Charlotte, Atlanta, Tri-Cities, Chattanooga, Nashville, and Memphis."

"The second part, outside of understanding and education, is fundraising," Baddour added in the January interview. "It is building a collective war chest, or whatever you want to call it, to where the Tennessee community is going to be able to put together NIL deals and packages. It is going to make Tennessee as competitive as anyone in the country."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Volunteer Club, mentioned in the post above from Spyre, is an opportunity for even the casual fan to participate in the NIL efforts. It offers multiple levels of membership, which includes perks and access to events, and it has been something that Spyre believes can be a difference in how successful they are at Tennessee. 

"We really believe in the power of numbers, and I think the fans understand that as well," Sheridan Gannon, described by Baddour as "the point guard of the business," said of the power of the fan base. "It takes all of us. We want fans to understand that it is not just going to be the big-time donors that control this, but they have a voice in this as well, and they are able to make a difference in this too. So whether it is a hundred-dollar one-time donation or whatever it may be, they are still going to be involved in this and be a part of this movement."

For the marketing agency, this number is not an end goal or a milestone. At the end of the day, assisting Tennessee to return to the prominence it once had has always been the primary focus.

"We want Tennessee to be the premier NIL destination in the country," Baddour said of this in January. "I understand if that sounds like coach speak, but if we are not shooting to be number one, then what are we doing? We would like Tennessee to be year-after-year in the top three in recruiting in football. Why the top three? Because depending on what website or ranking service you use, nobody is ever number one in all three. So if you are in the top three, I think it is fair to say you are a consensus number one. We also want to take care of all sports at Tennessee, and that includes Women's sports. There is definitely an opportunity for everybody to get in on and experience NIL in a positive way."

To learn more information about Spyre, you can find their website by clicking here.

USATSI_16778265_168390308_lowres
Football

Former Tennessee LB Aaron Willis Announces Transfer Destination

By Matt Ray1 hour ago
D9E960A2-7851-4029-BC0C-3C5B4AD36AC6
Recruiting

North Carolina Receiver Nathan Leacock Talks Interest in Vols

By Matt Ray3 hours ago
Neyland Stadium
Football

Making The Case: Which Game On Tennessee's 2022 Schedule is the Most Important?

By Matt Ray and Jack Foster6 hours ago
90B9C586-38A0-4993-B8E5-0D669F9EBDF4
Football

Hendon Hooker Selected to Participate in Manning Passing Academy

By Matt RayJun 21, 2022
USATSI_17932279_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Where Kennedy Chandler is Projected to Land in Upcoming NBA Draft

By Jack FosterJun 21, 2022
Byron Young
Football

Volunteer Country's 2022 Tennessee Football Preseason Superlatives

By Matt RayJun 20, 2022
F9BB9A56-D5B8-43C3-8556-35F81F311971
Recruiting

Vols LB Target Jalen Smith Announces Commitment Date, Time

By Matt RayJun 19, 2022
7F8C1211-3CE7-401F-ADBA-EA903BD4A0D7
Recruiting

Prized DL T.J. Searcy Recaps Official Visit Weekend on Rocky Top

By Matt RayJun 19, 2022