Staff Predictions: No.10 Tennessee-Vanderbilt

No.10 Tennessee will be at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville as the Vols compete in their annual in-state rivalry game against Vanderbilt. Tennessee is coming off of a big loss to South Carolina, which seemingly eliminated any playoff chance for this year. Can the Vols get back on track and finish out the regular season strong on their way to a bowl?

Matt

Tennessee had a chance to propel itself towards the college football playoffs last weekend, and they fell flat in Columbia. The Vols now have a chance to win ten games for the first time since 2007, but they will have to do so without Hendon Hooker. I don’t think this will be a flashy win, but I think this team answers a lot of outside question and responds this week. Joe Milton has to be efficient and Tim Banks’s defense has to respond. I think both things will happen tonight. Most importantly, the Vols have to control the line of scrimmage to do this. Give me Tennessee to pull away down the stretch. Vols 38, Vandy 24

Dale

It is no secret that last week Tennessee let a golden opportunity pass by with the loss to South Carolina. There is still a lot to play for as the regular season is coming to an end. Pride and momentum have to be in focus for this team. I agree with Matt, that this may not be a flashy win but Joe has to be the glue for this offense and the defense just has to show up and perform. The Tennessee defense has to understand Vanderbilt is just like South Carolina last week. They have nothing to lose and will more than likely throw everything and the kitchen sink at this Vols defense. I like Tennessee in this one, but not as big as I would have thought a few weeks ago.

Jack

Without Hendon Hooker, the Vols will finish their season strong. I expect the team to come out firing and cap a tremendous season with a win with Hooker in their minds and hearts.

Joe Milton won’t be perfect, but he’ll show enough to get Vol fans excited about his potential as a starter next season.

Vols 38, Vanderbilt 20