Staff Predictions: No.11 Tennessee vs. No. 20 Florida

Tennessee is set to host Florida at 3:30 PM ET today on CBS. The College GameDay game of the week is a massive win for both programs. The Volunteer Country staff shares their predictions for the game.

Matt

I’ve maintained this since the preseason, if not now, then when for Tennessee. For me, that time is today. The Vols are confident heading into this one, and I believe they have reason to be. If Tennessee can score early in this one, I think they will score often. This is a game that favors Tennessee on the field, but the Vols have to get over the mental hump. I like Tennessee in this one and the Vols cover late 38-24

Eric

In my season predictions, I had Florida winning this game. While I don't expect it to be quite the beating that the point spread suggests, I have flipped my prediction. On paper, the Vols should have this one pretty easily. This rivalry, however, goes way beyond paper. Having dropped 16 of the last 17 against the Gators, this is a pride game for both teams. If UT for whatever reason doesn't have another ranked win for the rest of the season, this one is a must for Heupel's squad. Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson has struggled as of late, but if he starts to gain confidence, he could be difficult to stop.

Jack

Florida knows that the majority of the college football world is expecting a Tennessee victory on Saturday. They are going to come out and play tough, as they always do against SEC rival Tennessee.

But I am not sold on the Gators hardest punch being strong enough to knock off the Big Orange. The Vols are already battle tested with their overtime win over Pitt, and they destroyed Ball State and Akron. Hendon Hooker has played clean and efficient football, and the pass rush has life this year.

The problem for Tennessee is that star wide receiver Cedric Tillman is out, putting more pressure on Jalin Hyatt, Bru McCoy and Hendon Hooker to be sharper with his throws. I'm not too worried. It's unfortunate, sure, but not enough for Tennessee to lose.

If Ventrell Miller goes for the Gators and is actually one hundred percent, Tennessee's offense could run into some issues. But again, not enough issues for the Vols to drop the biggest game of the season so far.

The entire college football world has its eyes fixated on Knoxville. Josh Heupel knows it, the players know it; this is a must-win in order for this program to continue growing. A loss to the Gators would set Tennessee's progress back quite a bit given the circumstances surrounding the game.

Give me Tennessee to do what they HAVE to do: win this game.

Vols start strong and fade a bit in the second half, but a few too many Anthony Richardson mistakes thwarts a Gators late push.

Vols 38, Florida 24

