Staff Predictions: Tennessee-Purdue

The Tennessee Volunteers (7-5, 4-4 SEC) will take on the Purdue Boilermakers (8-4, 6-3 B10) in the Music City Bowl in Nashville on December 30 at 2:00 p.m. ET. The Vols enter the game having won their final two games of the regular season by a combined 70 points, and Purdue comes into Nashville on an equivalent two-game winning streak with wins over Northwestern and Indiana to close out the Boilermakers' season.

The Big Ten-SEC Nashville matchup has the chance to give Josh Heupel the best record a first-year Vol head coach has had since Phillip Fulmer in 1992 if Heupel were to win.

After a wild year with plenty of offensive success in year one under Heupel, the Vols get a chance to finish out the season strong with a win in Tennessee.

With kickoff hours away, the Volunteer Country staff shares their predictions on what will happen in Vols-Boilermakers.

Matt

Tennessee is a touchdown favorite coming into this one. If I was a betting man, I would hammer that line. Purdue has some nice wins this year, including two (at the time) top five wins, but they are missing too many key pieces. The absences of George Karlaftis and offensive weapon David Bell loom big in this one, in my opinion. I think Tennessee will be able to control the line of scrimmage, and if the Tennessee defense can get off the field a couple of times in the first half, I expect the Vols to have plenty of success in this one. Give me Tennessee to cover and roll in this one. Tennessee 41, Purdue 24

Jack

The Tennessee Vols have been the kings of starting off with a bang. Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, you name it, the Vols have gotten out to an early lead. Expect the same against Purdue, and for Tennessee to never look back.

I see the Vols scoring 14+ in the first quarter and covering the seven-point spread with ease. Purdue will have a pair of late scores to make the score look closer, but Tennessee fans will not have to sweat too much in the final game of the 2021 season. Hendon Hooker will finish his season with a bang, Cedric Tillman will get the 69 yards needed to reach 1,000, and Jabari Small will have another solid day with at least one touchdown. In addition, look for the seniors to have big days, particularly Nashville native Theo Jackson and Matthew Butler. Give me Tennessee in Music City, as Josh Heupel will become the first Tennessee first-year head coach to win a bowl game since Phillip Fulmer in 1992.

Tennessee 45, Purdue 31

Jake

As Matt pointed out, Tennessee is favored by a touchdown. I think the Vols will capitalize on Purdue’s absences, but a couple Tennessee mistakes combined with both teams’ abilities to stretch the field could make this more of a shootout than people may think.

This Purdue team is deceptive, and I’m calling for a late defensive effort — specifically from Nashville native Theo Jackson — to be the difference for Tennessee.

Vols 45, Purdue 38

Dale



There seems to be a common agreeance among the Volunteer Country's staff that this game may be a shootout. This Tennessee team has grown over this season and with some key guys already announcing their return, it is safe to say the Volunteers are bought it. Tennessee and Purdue may come out a bit rusty as it has been a few weeks since either team has played anyone. I look for Tennessee to test the secondary early and often. If some deep shots connect early, look out for the running lanes to become a bit more open. Purdue will not go down without a fight either and I anticipate them throwing it all at Tennessee. As things are close down the stretch, I expect Jabari Small to ice this game as Tennessee covers the spread.

Tennessee 35, Purdue 27

CJ

If not for the sit outs for Purdue, I think this game could be very competitive and high scoring; similar to what we thought the Ole Miss game was going to be. Purdue has had a good year with 2 big wins over what we’re at the time top 5 opponents in Iowa and Michigan State. Everyone knows that Tennessee struggles against mobile QBs, but the QB for Purdue is not as mobile as others the Vols defense have faced this year, so the Achilles heel for this defense all season may not rear its ugly head as much. I think Purdue fights but Tennessee ends up being too much for them. Could see fireworks early and often from both teams and a 300 yard passing performance from Hendon Hooker is the difference maker.

Tennessee 45, Purdue 24

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.