Returning Player Profile: Trey Smith

PLAYER PROFILE: Offensive Lineman Trey Smith

Position: Left Guard

Jersey Number: 73

Class: Senior

Major: Sports Management

Height: 6’6

Weight: 325

Hometown: Humboldt, Tennessee

High School: University School of Jackson

AS A RECRUIT (Class of 2017)

Smith was ranked as a 5-Star recruit and the number 1 player in the country per ESPN. 247sports ranked Smith as a 5-Star and the number 14 player in the nation, as well as the number 4 offensive tackle and the number 1 player in the state of Tennessee. Rivals had Smith ranked as a 4-Star recruit and the 49th overall player nationally, as well as the number 8 offensive tackle in the nation and the number 4 player in Tennessee. Smith held offers from schools such as Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, and Ole Miss. He committed to Tennessee on national television in early December of 2016.

AS A PLAYER

In 3 years, Smith has started in 31 games for Tennessee at both left guard and left tackle. He has shown to be one of the best offensive linemen in the country every time he takes a snap, as he’s been a leader up front for some of Tennessee’s best offensive performances over the past 3 years including last seasons 297 -yard rushing game against Vanderbilt, and Jarrett Guarantano’s career-high 415 passing yard game at Missouri. His most notable performance from last season came against South Carolina in a 41-21 blowout, where he went up against 2020 first-round pick Javon Kinlaw and dominated the entire game, not allowing a sack. He has constantly graded out by multiple sites as one of the best offensive linemen in not only the SEC, but the entire country.

ACCOLADES:

2019 1st Team All-SEC in both polls

2020 Fritz Pollard Trophy Winner

2019 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year

2018 preseason All-SEC

2018 Outland Trophy Watch List

2017 Freshman All American Team (247Sports)

2017 Freshman All-SEC

2017 Coaches All-SEC second team

A COMEBACK STORY

In 2018, Smith had missed most of the offseason and also had his season cut short due to blood clots, with some thinking that there was a possibility that he may not play football again. Instead of giving up the game, Smith decided to work to get back on the field again, and did just that, returning to start in 12 of 13 games he appeared in this season. After an outstanding performance this year, Smith had the opportunity to go to the NFL but decided to return for his senior season to help build his draft stock and continue to help the program improve. If he has another big year, it could lead to him being a 1st round pick in the 2021 draft as some mock drafts have him graded as a day 1 guy already.