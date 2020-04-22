Watch: Darrell Taylor Talks NFL Draft, Time at Tennessee with Vol Network's Kasey Funderburg

Darrell Taylor is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft. Taylor could go as high as the second round or drop as low as the sixth. Taylor has consistently been projected in the third round in the most recent projections, going anywhere from 81-90 overall.

Taylor joined Kasey Funderburg of the Vol Network today to discuss the week ahead, his time at Tennessee, and what he expects from the process.

Taylor finished his career at Tennessee with 19.5 sacks which were best for 10th on the all-time leaderboard at the University. Taylor's draft stock started to rise after a breakout Junior campaign where he had multi-sack games against Georgia and Ketucky. Taylor is the one Volunteer in the 2020 NFL Draft who is an almost certainty to get his name called.