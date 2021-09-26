September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Taylor: Vols 'Will Not Fall Apart This Year' Despite Early Losses

Following Tennessee's loss to Florida, Alontae Taylor gives a reassuring statement regarding this season
Author:
Publish date:

Tennessee's 38-14 loss to Florida began with such promise that the Vols were going to make things interesting in Gainesville. Granted, they were for the first half, but the Gators pulled away as the game went on. Vols senior defensive back Alontae Taylor had a big night for the Vols, securing six tackles and forcing a fumble in the second quarter. Taylor also made his presence known to the media following Saturday night's game, as No. 2 delivered a confident and optimistic quote regarding the future of this season. 

“We won’t fall apart,” Taylor said after the loss to Florida. “We’re going to get closer as a team. We’re going to go back and watch the film and we’re also going to continue to build that bond. Next week, we’ll handle that when that comes, but one thing I will say— we will not fall apart this year. You can quote me on that.”

Josh Heupel also had some words regarding the future of this season and how the Vols are coming closer to being able to compete with the likes of Florida. 

"There's plenty of plays out there for us as coaches and players to close the gap tonight," Heupel noted following the loss. "We had a chance for it to be a tie-ball game going in. It's who we are and how we continue to develop as we build this program. It's in recruiting, too. We have to continue to grow or to race against ourselves. I said it last week, I said it the week before that. there are things for us to do that we can do better than what we showed in the second half, in particular tonight."

Tennessee will travel to Columbia, Missouri to take on the Tigers for a Week 5 matchup, a rematch from last year's 35-12 Week 2 Tennessee win in Neyland. This time, however, the Vols will face a different looking offense at Faurot Field. 

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Also follow our graphic design expert and newest addition to the team, Trenton on Twitter by clicking the link. He is the founder of Bond Edits, and he is one of the brightest young names in the game!

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

USATSI_16829011_168390308_lowres
Football

Taylor: Vols 'Will Not Fall Apart This Year' Despite Early Losses

14 seconds ago
E54769A9-F113-4649-9C8F-1F253B133DF1
Football

Game Balls: Tennessee-Florida

57 minutes ago
5CC069DB-B7E9-47C1-80F8-1F9F2E787376
Football

Nichols: In Florida Loss, Tennessee Offers More Glimmers of What It Could Be

5 hours ago
USATSI_16829011_168390308_lowres
Football

Instant Takeaways: Vols Show Promise But Execution Stymies Efforts in The Swamp

12 hours ago
A769D2A2-8465-423E-8B09-E4416F862475
Football

Halftime Thoughts: Tennessee-Florida

14 hours ago
Tiyon Evans
Football

WATCH: Tiyon Evans Takes Screen Pass 47 Yards To Tie It Up In The Swamp

15 hours ago
USATSI_16729460_168390308_lowres
Football

Final Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out for Tennesee Against Florida

16 hours ago
USATSI_16781151_168390308_lowres
Football

Florida Will Be Without a Star Defender Against Tennessee

17 hours ago