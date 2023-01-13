Skip to main content

Tayven Jackson Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson has entered the transfer portal and leave the Volunteers.

The offseason is officially underway for Tennessee football. The Volunteers have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Volunteer Country has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations.

The portal window is from December 5 until January 18. If players don't transfer within that window, they must wait until May following spring practice to enter the transfer portal.

According to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, quarterback Tayven Jackson has entered the transfer portal. Jackson was a 2022 signee that became the odd man out between Joe Milton and Nico Iamaleava.

Tennessee 2023 Signing Class

  • Nico Iamaleava, QB
  • Khalifa Keith, RB
  • DeSean Bishop, RB (Has not signed LOI)
  • Nathan Leacock, WR
  • Nate Spillman, WR
  • Ethan Davis, TE
  • McCallan Castles, TE (Transfer)
  • Vysen Lang, G
  • Larry Johnson III, OT
  • Shamurad Umarov, OT
  • Ayden Bussell, OT
  • Andrej Karic, OT (Transfer)
  • Caleb Herring, EDGE
  • Nathan Robinson, EDGE
  • Chandavian Bradley, EDGE
  • Daevin Hobbs, DL
  • Tyree Weathersby, DL
  • Arion Carter, ILB
  • Jalen Smith, ILB
  • Jeremiah Telander, ILB
  • Keenan Pili, LB (Transfer)
  • Jordan Matthews, CB
  • Rickey Gibson, CB
  • Cristian Conyer, CB
  • John Slaughter, S
  • Jack Luttrell, S
  • Cameron Seldon, ATH
  • Trevor Duncan, ATH
  • Charles Campbell, K (Transfer)

Current Transfer List

  • Walker Merrill, WR (Portal)
  • Jimmy Holiday, WR (Portal)
  • Jimmy Calloway, WR (Louisville)
  • Len'Neth Whitehead, RB (Portal)
  • Justin Williams-Thomas, RB (Stanford)
  • Miles Campbell, TE (Portal)
  • William Parker, OL (Portal)
  • Savion Herring, OL (Portal)
  • RJ Perry, T (Portal)
  • Jordan Phillips, DL (Maryland)
  • Juwan Mitchell, LB (Portal)
  • Romello Edwards, DB (Portal)

