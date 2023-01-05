Kaleb Beasley's Refined Tools Slot Him as an Impact SEC Corner

Tennessee continues to attempt to find impact players on the recruiting trail, specifically defensively. Head coach Josh Heupel is making a concerted effort to retool a depleted secondary.

Corner Kaleb Beasley is a part of that vision. Beasley committed to the Volunteers in mid-October, one of three commits for the Vols in the 2024 class.

His tools jump off the tape. While some development still needs to be done between now and then, Beasley should be an immediate difference-maker in Knoxville.

Scheme Versatility

Beasley plays for Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. Lipscomb employs several defensive concepts that ensure their defensive backs are prepared for the college level.

He is comfortable playing quarters, Cover-2, and man coverage. Lipscomb didn't play a ton of Cover-3 in his junior season, but he played some of it to begin his high school career.

In different defensive calls, you must adjust your tracking and steps accordingly. Beasley knows what routes to take to the football when it's in the air and how to play receivers when going from man to zone.

Short Area Quickness

Corners must be able to operate in tight windows. Football is a game of inches, a sentiment that goes to the next level when evaluating defensive backs.

Beasley flips his hips well, as do most highly-recruited corners. What separates him is that he can flip into a squared stance and explode through his front foot, making the transition from backpedal to forward leverage quick.

He can unzip his feet in run support and knows when to attack the ball carrier. He is excellent at identifying the right time from going backward to forward, an essential trait.

Ball Skills

While having elite ball skills is a luxury, it's a helpful luxury. Beasley explodes through the bottom of his feet and attacks the ball at its highest point, tracking it quickly when looking up.

Beasley catches the ball with his hands away from his body, which will be helpful when fighting SEC wideouts. To generate turnovers in college, you must win 50-50 balls, which Beasley is more than capable of doing.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VolunteerCountry.